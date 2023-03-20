Q&A: East meets West in Bole-Proplas success story

Bole, a supplier of IMMs from China, has made significant inroads into the UK market since entering the fray a few years ago. Dave Gray caught up with Hardeep Khera, general manager, Bole UK, to find out about his work with injection moulder Proplas

DG: So Hardeep, the partnership with Proplas 2008 started with the firm taking a trip to Chinaplas in 2016 right? What were they looking for on that trip, and what did they find?

HK: That's right, they went to Chinaplas, not with the intention of looking for machinery, but just looking for toolmakers and moulds more than anything. But they've got a really good friend out there who introduced them to Bole.

As a result of a bad experience in the UK that they had with a with an OEM,they also wanted to look to at Chinese OEMs, and have a look at the technology that they werebringing. So, they kind of stumbled across Bole. They had a look at the machine, they didn't have any intention of buying the machine, but they had a look at it, and they noticed the quality. And I think they saw which direction the company was going in. So that really encouraged them to make the first investment in a 520 tonne machine. And then from there it just snowballed. They realised that Bole were challenging the stereotypes of Chinese machines, and that the quality is there, and is progressing in the right direction.

DG: So are those stereotypes a problem for you? How do you challenge them?

HK: It's similar to when Italian machinery first came into the market. Obviously, the German brands dominated the market, and when Italian brands entered the fray, there was some scepticism there, which is no longer there today, because the quality has been proven. And of course, China as a country is so quick to progress. They want to compete, so they'll bring in the best engineers, they'll bring in the best designers, and just give them the creative freedom to build the machine that's going to compete.

DG: And are Bole still investing in R&D?

HK: By the end of this year, they'll have a second plant be up and running, which is going to be three times the size of the current plant. And it's going to triple the current output, from 6000 to around about 18,000 machines worldwide. And they're also looking to bring some suppliers in-house, building factories for their other equipment.

That gives them more control over lead times and production forthings like screws and barrels, servo motors, as well as testing. They've invested $25 million dollars in a short period of time.

DG: And so going back to Proplas 2008, you put together a machine replacement program, is that right? What did that involve, in their case?

HK: Well, as I said, the first machine that was purchased was the 520, which was really a trial and error machine, they wanted to see what it was capable of. And by the way, that first machine is still running really well today.

So after that, they started purchasing more machines, but at the same time, we started to increase the specification on those machines for them. They don't have to be just standard, no-frills machines. We can increase the spec to run more faster cycling jobs, or more technical jobs for example.

So the later machines that they purchased were quite high spec in order to allow them to run far more difficult jobs. For example, one of the machines is a 550-ton machine, with a separate robot, and it's running the cycle time around 13 seconds, which is quick for a large machine - that rivals someof the European brands out there. But it was definitely a learning curve for both of us.

DG: So how does that work? Do you feed that back to China and then they make the modifications? Or is it stuff that you can do at your end?

HK: A lot of it comes from China. So our machines in the UK, they're a higher spec compared tosome of the Bole machines in other countries. And that's reflective of what we found in the UK.

We listened to what customers wanted on the machines, we listened to what customers might have needed on the machines. It's great to represent a company that takes ideas from its international teams and puts those changes into effect.

DG: And what do you think about some of the machines larger European brands are launching? In recent times, a couple of major European brands have brought machines originally targetted at the Asian market into the UK and Europe, for those customers who just need a quality, 'no frills' machine.