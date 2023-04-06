Raman spectroscopy: the new standard in compositional analysis of polymers

Many large chemical facilities have an internal testing laboratory to manage the analysis of polymers for use in a wide variety of materials and products. If this option is not available, operators can send samples to external, third-party labs for on-demand analysis.

The analytical data is critical for operators to make informed decisionsregarding product quality, infrastructure protection, regulatory compliance, and other key factors that ultimately impact profitability.Chemours is a chemistry company which produces materials that help firms solve challenging problems related to polymers, pigments, and cooling fluids.

The company continually develops new polymer materials and new applications for existing materials. This requires measuring properties of the materials to ensure proper function. Consequently, during production the company measures its process to maintain tight control, according to Troy Francisco, Technology Manager, Chemours Discovery Hub, and team leader for the leveraged analytical group and the process analysis group.

“We provide measurements and analysis for R&D, to evaluate our processing, and to ensure we are being good stewards of our environment – and effectively using Raman spectroscopy is essential in these efforts,” said Francisco.

Raman Spectroscopy

Raman spectroscopy is a laser-based optical analysis technique used to measure composition through the vibrational properties of molecules. Samples are collected using a 785nm excitation laser and a contact probe that produces a unique spectral fingerprint that identifies the chemical composition and molecular structure. The distribution of the spectral peaks describes the molecule’s composition, while the signal intensity correlates linearly with concentration.

Since its discovery in the 1920s, Raman spectroscopy has revolutionized process analysis with its non-destructive mode of operation and capability to measure sample composition. However, the broader adoption of this technique is the result of advancements in the stability and portability of solid-state Raman systems and technological improvements in lasers, optics, and detectors that have made the technique faster and more accessible.

“Raman spectroscopy is a well-established technique that complements everything else in the testing lab,” says Francisco. “It is vital for any application related to the compositional analysis of polymers, which is important at Chemours. We also find that it useful for the compositional analysis of reactants going into a chemical reaction.”

“The technology is also very good at telling us what the different forms or purity levels are in inorganic, solid state, or mineral type materials, and can help to identify impurities in those materials,” he adds.

For many years, however, Raman equipment has had a reputation for being expensive, cumbersome, and difficult to use. Now, advancements in the stability and portability of certain Raman systems and technological improvements in lasers, optics, and detectors have made the technique faster and more accessible for real-time inline measurements as well as laboratory testing.

According to Francisco, Chemours had previous experience with two different Raman systems. He describes one as a “a low end, qualitative type system” that did not have great stability in terms of response or signal, nor great stability with respect to the wavelength access or its registration.

“[The low-end system] was useful for rough measurements, but was not a high fidelity, scientific instrument,” says Francisco.

The other system that Chemours used was a high-quality R&D level instrument, but it required considerable attention and frequent calibration. Francisco found it difficult to keep up with the maintenance required for the Chemours applications. In addition, the system was quite costly “so we not only had to work more, but also had to pay more,” says Francisco.Over time, Francisco monitored the development of Raman spectroscopy, and selected easy-to-use commercial technology by MarqMetrix. Founded in 2012 by scientists from the University of Washington, the company specialises in compositional analysis utilising Raman spectroscopy and has pioneered advancements in Raman for use in process analysis.

“When we recently needed to upgrade our Raman analyser technology, I saw that MarqMetrix equipment really fit our requirements in terms of size, stability, application, and ease of use,” says Francisco.

According to Francisco, the Raman equipment provides an unusual combination of compactness with stability. As an example, MarqMetrix engineered the All-in-One to produce identical andrepeatable results from unit to unit, in a package 80% smaller than previous Ramaninstruments. Each device is nearly an exact copy so common mathematical models can be applied across systems to produce consistent results.“The small package works beautifully, and the computing front end includes everything we need,” says Francisco.The system works with a wide array of contact probes suitable for compositional analysisapplications that can be changed in seconds, without the need for recalibration.

MarqMetrix manufactures a wide range of standard and custom probes to measure compounds in any form, including solids, liquids, gases, slurries, pastes, and gels. Traditionally, Raman spectroscopy requires the accurate and precise ongoing focusing of the laser onto the sample by the operator for repeatable analysis, which can slow productivity and introduce human error.