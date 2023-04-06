Stäubli’s latest foray into end-of-arm-tooling makes for data-driven production

Driven by demand for data in manufacturing, the automation of post-processing/post-moulding operations is on the rise. As a result, Stäubli Fluid Connectors is now bolstering its work in the field of end-of-arm-tooling.

× Expand Staubli

The firm has announced a new end-of-arm-tooling range. The mechatronics specialist already offers a technology portfolio in the area, coupled with advice for individual solutions in robotic material handling. But now, the group has entered into partnership with FIPA GmbH. FIPA specialises in the development and manufacture of technology for vacuum and handling components, as well as complete systems for handling processes.

A statement from the two firms states: “FIPA’s flexible product system, and their corporatephilosophy, are a perfect match for Stäubli Fluid Connectors, and its own modular productconcept. Armed with this joint expertise, the partners intend to develop solutions for future-oriented manufacturing concepts.”

Martin Bergmüller, Project Manager for End-of-Arm-Tooling at Stäubli Fluid Connectors, said: “FIPA is the ideal partner: with the Stäubli Fluid Connectors - FIPA cooperation, we have established a strong partnership that is characterised by high standards of quality and solution orientation on both sides. The cooperation combines the skills of both companies into a strong proposal consisting of global availability, broad applications knowledge and excellent technical expertise."

“Stäubli Fluid Connectors is known for its expertise in automatic tool changers and is nowexpanding its range to include material handling components and systems,” said Norbert Ermer, Head of Robotic Tool Changer Business at Stäubli in Bayreuth.

Ermer continued: “Stäubli Fluid Connectors offers all functions and technologies for this from a single source. And we support our customers comprehensively right up to the fully assembled handling solution.”

Both system developers and system operators stand to benefit from this partnership, according to Stäubli. The components supplied are well-matched to each other, reducing any interface problems, thus eliminating time-consuming coordination with various points of contact. The automation of material handling processes requires expertise and precise planning. Stäubli Fluid Connectors boasts years of experience in the development of individual solutions and offers comprehensive support. As an established supplier of automatic robotic tool changer systems – and now also of material handling solutions – the company has the product portfolio and the expertise to offer solutions for complex handling processes.

From the analysis of the framework conditions and application requirements to the concept and CAD planning of the system, through to the delivery of all components, Stäubli Fluid Connectors offers a complete service package. Also, upon request, the solutions can be delivered fully assembled.

The more durable an end-of-arm-tooling solution is, the longer it can remain productive andgenerate revenue. In today’s environment a general scarcity of resources heightens this effect, therefore extended periods of use and operation are desirable from both an ecological and an economic point of view.

There exists an uncertainty over which robot applications will be required in the future, butStäubli Fluid Connectors says it has built in a high degree of flexibility to help future-proof the new products. Theoretically, the systems should be adaptable to meet new requirements at any time, for example for retooling or retrofit. This, the firm believes, will guarantee a decent lifespan for those who invest in the tech.

Stäubli's international presence means that the new end-of-arm-tooling products will be availableglobally, with Stäubli Fluid Connectors represented by several subsidiaries. "This enables us to offer a worldwide network with well-established expertise," said Ermer. “We are the ideal partner for international companies that want to implement all-encompassing End-of-Arm-Tooling concepts or establish globally uniform standards."

Ermer added that a local presence in international markets is an important factor in such ventures, because when dealing with data-driven processes, country-specific directives and standards must need to be taken into account.