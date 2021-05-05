The light fan-plastic

Jan Kreibaum, UniteChem’s Director for Europe and Senior industrial Advisor, talks to Rob Coker about the importance of light stabilisers, and setting up shop in Düsseldorf.

Jan Kreibaum (left) in UniteChem's new Düsseldorf sales office

What do light stabilisers contribute to the plastics industry in terms of quality, durability, performance and sustainability?

Light stabilisers are added to polymeric materials, such as plastics, to inhibit or retard their degradation. They allow plastic items to be produced faster and with fewer defects, extending their useful lifespan and facilitating their recycling. They are employed in numerous applications, especially those that are exposed to light, including automotive, consumer electronics, packaging, agricultural films, artificial turf and many others. In fact, it is hard to imagine today’s plastics industry without the use of light stabilisers. As they significantly extend the lifespan of many plastics, they are also an important contributor to the sustainability of the plastics industry overall.

What is it about Germany, and Dusseldorf specifically, that led to the decision to establish an office there?

Düsseldorf is well-placed in the middle of Central Europe’s chemical industry – i.e. its main customer base, including the large chemical industry value chain in western Germany and the Benelux countries, but also with excellent logistical connections to our customers all across Europe. Furthermore, the authorities in Düsseldorf, as well as the state of Nordrhein-Westfalen, provide a business-friendly environment for foreign investors.

Can we expect a UniteChem booth at K 2022? And at other major EU-based trade fairs?

Yes, we have already reserved our place at K2022 where we expect to present a number of innovative portfolio extensions, as well as showcase the leading capabilities of the UniteChem group worldwide. With our experienced Germany-based team in place we are certainly scheduling our appearance at most major EU-based trade fairs and conferences.

Which markets and applications is UniteChem looking to establish itself further in?

As the world’s largest producer of light stabilisers – especially for the most important hindered-amine light stabilisers (HALS) – we aim to provide our products to all major application areas in the plastics industry. With our extensive application development capabilities, including advanced weathering facilities, as well as our newly opened state-of-the-art second R&D centre in Shanghai, we are very well placed to provide solutions for our customers’ current and future needs.

High-performance light stabilizers from UniteChem help preserve the long-term aesthetics of weatherable applications, such as this artificial turf sports field

With which players along the value chain does UniteChem work most closely with and why?

We serve the complete plastics value chain, but in particular we have been engaging for many years with our compounder and masterbatch customers, but also upstream with polymer producers. Especially with our extensive product application development expertise, our customers regularly rely on us to support them in meeting their customers’ needs.