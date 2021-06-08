WATCH: In conversation with Rob Sant, Managing Director of AO Recycling Limited

In our video series ‘In conversation with…’ we talk to Rob Sant, Managing Director of AO Recycling Limited.

AO Recycling announced its reuse facility is the first in the world to be certified to a new standard for turning waste electricals into reusable appliances. Here, Rob tells us more about this, what goals have been set and how it is going.

In addition, the company set up a fridge plastics plant in 2019, Rob discusses what the plant has achieved so far and its future. As well as how AO Recycling is changing the waste management industry, in particular with regards plastic waste management.