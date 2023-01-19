Wittmann Battenfeld UK shares optimism ahead of Interplas 2023

Wittmann Battenfeld UK has said it has high hopes for a strong performance in 2023, despite the turmoil throughout the globe and in business and supply chains generally. The optimism is reflected the group’s stand booking at Interplas, its largest exhibition space in recent times.

× Expand The Wittmann team at K 2022. WIBA UK says the event confirmed the strong appetite for trade shows amongst the manufacturing community.

Joint managing director Tracy Cadman said: “The price-performance features of our class-leading and energy saving machines have helped us to retain customer loyalty, and have also attracted significant new business to us. Despite the economy’s common afflictions – extended supply chains and general inflation to name but two – we remain energised at WIBA UK for 2023.”

Interplas 2023, which takes place at the NEC, Birmingham, September 26-28, 2023, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. “As the industry well knows, Wittmann is a key innovator – all across the board,” said Dan Williams, WIBA UK Joint MD. “We wanted the extra room at Interplas 2023 to demonstrate the latest innovations on offer, including our one-stop-shop.”

Interplas 2023 will host Wittmann injection moulding machine production cells with proprietary materials handling, automation and recycling hardware and software, as well as Wittmann 4.0 production, allied with the latest TEMI+ software.

“A Wittmann-based production cell is more than the sum of its parts,” said Williams. “Our equipment is designed to produce added synergies when all are seamlessly linked together - reducing customers’ valuable time, energy and manufacturing costs.”

Wittmann said the decision to book such a major stand at Interplas 2023 comes after Wittmann’s experiences at last year’s K exhibition confirmed the perception that the gap in the calendar created by the pandemic has accelerated a global desire for the latest technologies and production solutions.

“Events and exhibitions are key to this link, for both customers and potential customers” said Williams. “We look forward to welcoming everyone onto our Interplas booth this September at the NEC.”

Williams added: “Day-to-day, Wittmann continues to innovate and provide the market with the best energy saving solutions that moulders can buy. We know that UK government energy help for industry is assured until the end of March 2023 and we trust that that assistance will be ongoing. However - and for added peace of mind - most moulders are now investing in energy proofing their future manufacturing business.”