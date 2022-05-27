Call for submissions: International Women in Engineering Day

23rd June is International Women in Engineering Day. InterplasInsights.com and Women in Plastics will be sharing stories and insights from across the plastics industry to highlight the impact of women in the plastic sector.

× Expand International Women in Engineering Day takes place on June 23rd.

If you or your company are undertaking any activities to mark the day, or if you or a colleague would like to share your insights, please send an email to: david.gray@rapidnews.com.

In particular, it would be great to hear about:

• Company-wide initiatives;

• Personal experiences of working in the sector (from employees, colleagues, industry contacts, etc.);

• Opinions and comment on diversity in the plastics sector;

• Recommendations for tangible action that various stakeholders could take in order to increase the appeal of a career in engineering for young people.

Send your news, ideas and comments to: david.gray@rapidnews.com.