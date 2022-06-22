Interplas Insights in conversation with: Tracy Cadman, Joint MD, Wittmann Battenfeld UK

Wittmann Battenfeld UK Joint Managing Director Tracy Cadman says that International Women in Engineering Day 2022 is a definite cause for celebration in our own field of plastics processing.

Over 25% of the WIBA UK workforce is female and, although most work in roles that support sales and service engineering, the culture of production engineering is nonetheless imbued throughout everyone in the organisation – something that is also true for the Wittmann Group globally.

Cadman explained: “The past few years have been noticeable for a significant increase in female-based industrial viewpoints. The Women In Plastics initiative from Interplas Insights and British Plastics & Rubber, for example, represents one significant development. We hope that Interplas 2023 continues to showcase the female perspective as it has done so successfully in the past.”

Cadman added: “Anything that removes obstacles to a prosperous society in which all can participate must be a good thing. And - all gender-aside - it’s a good thing to see all parts of our manufacturing workforce encouraged as much as possible. That is the reason, for example, that WIBA UK continues to set great store by our apprentice scheme - and will continue to do so.”