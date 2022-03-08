Programmed for progress: Philippa Glover

CNC Robotics’ Managing Director Philippa Glover is a highly experienced business leader with proven experience in achieving sustainable business and growth, as well as an award-winning leader and a champion of UK Manufacturing.

Her career boasts numerous accomplishments to date and her future looks bright too due to her progressive thinking. Beginning her manufacturing career as a Scientist for Proctor & Gamble in 2014, Philippa has management experience in R&D, quality, and product development and governance before joining CNC Robotics, where she began in strategy and business development before becoming MD.

Specialising in advanced machining applications and pioneering the use of robotics to improve the productivity across the UK and overseas, CNC Robotics’ Industry 4.0 capabilities are testament to Glover’s leadership.

She previously held positions on the boards for ISCF and The Industrial Advisory Board for Manchester Metropolitan University, Glover is now a member of the board for MAKE UK.

Upon joining the Manufacturers’ Alliance (MA) as a member of the West Manchester Peer Group for MD/Senior Leaders, Glover said: “The Manufacturers Alliance is a refreshingly honest peer group that enables you to get under the skin of the issues that matter. From my first taster session, I felt an overwhelming sense of belonging. I was inspired, supported and most importantly, challenged.

“I am looking forward to using the power of the group and the MA to supercharge my network and my personal and professional development. It isn't just about business but investing in you, which is good for business.”

Founder of the Manufacturers’ Alliance Gary Sheader added: “I have known Philippa for a few years and have always been impressed by her big ambitions for UK manufacturing and openness to challenge the status quo. Nothing appears to phase Philippa. She’s pragmatic, she’s great with people and tackles everything head-on. I’m confident she will be a brilliant member of the West Manchester peer group.”

The Manufacturers’ Alliance support groups are exclusive to manufacturers in the North of the UK and Wales, and they welcome like-minded, progressive leaders to start their journey with them now.