Tribosonics CCO Christina King talks sense - and sensors

Chief Commercial Officer at Tribosonics Christina King spoke to Rob Coker about the company's polymerSENSE data acquisition solution and how it can add value to the polymer processing sector, and the new world of manufacturing for young women.

Where do sensors and technology such as that produced by Tribosonics fit into the polymers processing sector and in what ways do they improve functionality?

We are a sensing technology company but we do work in different markets, including the energy sector from nuclear to renewables. We also work in the transport sector with projects in the automotive and marine industries, and we’ve done work in the past in aerospace. On the manufacturing side, we are working with customers on process optimisation in the polymer sector in particular, working alongside OEM’s and processors in injection moulding and extrusion. The technique we use in the polymer industry is ultrasonic sensing where our sensors sit on the outside of the system and send a wave in so that we can sense change. It is encoded with waveform data that we can translate into a measurement and provide the customer with data. . These non-invasive external sensors open up a number of possibilities. We can measure and monitor anything from component wear to product and process parameters.

Tribosonics CCO Christina King talks sense Christina King

In the polymer sector specifically, our service focuses on screw and barrel wear. This was a problem for manufacturers as they didn’t know where and to what extent their screws and barrels were wearing without shutting down the machine and dismantling it to make a visual assessment, thereby wasting time and money through excessive downtime. ENGEL, for example, wanted a system whereby they could measure wear in-process. We developed a system for them that they’ve now integrated into their machine monitoring system.

We can also measure and monitor many other parameters, including polymer melt flow, viscosity and contamination. We’ve spoken to a lot of polymer OEM’s and processors; there are many different aspects that they’re interested in (including machine health, product quality, energy savings and product waste reduction). With these additional insights it makes it easier for a processor to change things in process to make efficiency gains and reduce wastage.

That ENGEL contract must have been some acquisition for Tribosonics.

Yes, we used our experience and technology expertise to build a partnership with ENGEL to develop the technology and tailor it for ENGEL’s needs. In order to reach a wider pool of other polymer processors we needed a different approach What we wanted to do was lower the barriers of technology adoption such as upfront development costs and time to give other polymer processors access to our technology in a shorter cycle.

And how did you achieve that?

We created a servitisation approach in which we provide the system and install it, charging them on a subscription basis only for the data used rather than for the cost of the equipment and installation. This gave them greater access to using our cutting edge and insightful sensor technology in their manufacturing processes.

Is it fair to say that this technology is going to help drive a more sustainable future for manufacturers?

Absolutely. You need data to drive sustainability – especially where energy savings are concerned. You need to know what’s happening with your equipment, processes and products. Our experience is that the level of digitisation and data collection in the polymer industry has been relatively low. We are helping our customers and partners on the road to digitisation by focusing on generating the data that is going to create the value. There’s no point measuring or monitoring something if it’s not going to create value, so we have commercial conversations before we talk about the technology, discussing cost and energy savings and making a process more sustainable; from this point we can help the customer to focus on where the big savings and sustainability gains will come from.

What kind of scientific and academic expertise goes into developing technology such as this?

It was certainly not developed by a single person in a workshop, let’s put it that way, it was a real collaborative effort due the numerous elements involved. We have an incredible mix of PhD scientists (looking at concepts to solve problems from core scientific principles), engineers (turning those concepts into products), data scientists (generating algorithms and data analysis techniques) and commercialisation experts (to provide the commercial frameworks to get the products and services to market) Approximately 30 people work for Tribosonics in three distinct areas: The R&I lab; the commercialisation hub; and the manufacturing side, but it’s our customers that are the real domain experts. We have a lot of experience with polymers and we have a lot of technology out there in the polymers processing arena collecting the data, but they are the experts when it comes to their machinery and their processes; it’s our job to bring everything collaboratively to extract the data and value generation opportunities that our customers ask us for.