Women in Plastics: Spotlight on Partwell Plastic Engineering

As we get ready to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day, Chartered Marketer Louise Aplin speaks to women working in a variety of roles at Partwell Plastic Engineering.

2022 marks the 9th celebration of International Women in Engineering Day (INWED). What began as a UK national campaign by the Women’s Engineering Society (WES) in 2014 has now become a truly international celebration following UNESCO patronage in 2016. Founded in the aftermath of World War 1 by women who had worked in engineering during the war years, the WES has, over the intervening century, worked tirelessly to promote engineering as a fulfilling career for women.

According to Engineering UK’s March 2022 ‘Women in Engineering’ Briefing, the number of women in engineering roles has increased since 2010 when just over 1 in 10 (10.5%) of those in engineering roles were women. By 2021 this figure had risen to 16.5%.

This detailed briefing further distinguishes between women in core engineering roles (those primarily engineering based) and those in related engineering roles (those requiring a mix of engineering knowledge and other skill sets) highlighting that 15.2% of those in ‘core’ roles and 19.0% of those working in ‘related’ roles were women .

While we continue the important work of encouraging girls to train for core engineering roles, it is, in my view, worth celebrating and highlighting the positive contribution made by women working across a range of roles that support engineering businesses.

Once such business is Lancashire based Partwell Plastic Engineering. From bespoke plastic components to reverse engineering, this plastic engineering specialist combines precision engineering know-how with the versatility of advanced polymers to deliver high quality parts to a variety of manufacturing industries.

Several key functions at this busy engineering company are fulfilled by woman - from estimating to production planning, procurement, quotations and financial planning. Partwell’s workforce also includes its first female Mechanical Engineering apprentice who is hands-on with core engineering activities on the shop floor.

To mark INWED, several of Partwell’s female employees joined me in a roundtable discussion. Donna Slack - CNC Technical Co-ordinator, Julie Kraushaar – Financial Controller, Naomi Warren – Mechanical Engineering Apprentice, Laura Kmetyko – Administration Co-ordinator and Nicola Regan – Sales Administrator shared their views on women working in the engineering sector and the advances made in recent years.

With over 24 years’ service, Financial Controller Julie Kraushaar has observed the increased number of women in technical roles over that time. “Partwell has always been an egalitarian employer recruiting the right person for the role regardless of gender.” She continues “Since I started, I’ve noticed more women taking up technical roles as both societal attitudes and careers focus have evolved.”

“Until recently, the career path into Engineering was less defined for women.” says Donna Slack, CNC Technical Co-ordinator. “I started as a YTS trainee on the shop floor of a weaving mill. Working on the shop floor in a busy mill was an invaluable experience. It gave me a comprehensive understanding of the production process and how it should run. Following maternity leave, I retrained in computing/programming in order to secure more parent-friendly working hours. The principles of production planning, time-in-motion, etc. don’t change fundamentally. What I learnt on the shop floor of the mill has stood me in good stead as I’ve advanced in my engineering career.”

Engineering Apprentice Naomi was drawn to a career in engineering because “I wanted to do a hands-on job – something practical. I was also attracted to working with CAD design programmes and engineering offers you all of that.” Naomi will complete her mechanical engineering apprenticeship through practical work experience and day release at college. “I enjoy being part of the Engineering team – keeping the machines running and monitoring the output. I am learning so much.”

Laura completed her Business Administration apprenticeship in an office environment. “I enjoy working in the engineering sector and although I’m not in a technical role, my administrative skill set contributes to both the HR function and the smooth running of the business. I am becoming familiar with the distinct needs and terminology of this sector.”

Adept at engineering terminology is Sales Administrator Nicola Regan who prepares quotations, administers sales orders and speaks with customers daily. “While engineering was traditionally male dominated, this too is changing. I now speak to many women on a daily basis. She continued: I’m the second generation of my family to work at Partwell. My mother worked here some years ago.”

Our roundtable discussion highlighted the important contribution of Partwell’s female workforce to both core engineering and supporting roles within the business. Partwell provides a snapsnot of the evolving nature of the UK’s female engineering workforce which is growing slowly but steadily.

While talent and ability were present in previous generations of women the opportunities for technical education were not plentiful. Businesses like Partwell are helping to create the change necessary by providing an environment for women to flourish both in core engineering roles and the support roles essential to a thriving business.

The final word goes to Managing Director Ashley Bradburn: “Women account for a significant proportion of the workforce here at Partwell and contribute diverse ideas and valued approaches to the way we operate as a business.” He continues “Partwell benefits from the combined perspectives and skillsets of the whole team which is essential to its continued development.”