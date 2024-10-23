ICS provides an energy-efficient cooling system to a plastics manufacturer

ICS Cool Energy delivered an energy-efficient cooling solution as part of a FLEX membership to a plastics manufacturer to help it reduce energy costs and optimise performance. This enabled the manufacturer to access a brand-new cooling system with no upfront capital expenditure, long-term maintenance and upgrade options to ensure continuous operational efficiency.

The challenge

The manufacturer operated a chiller that continuously ran at full capacity, which proved inefficient as it couldn’t adjust to seasonal temperature changes. It remained at maximum output even in cooler periods, causing high energy consumption and operational costs.

Due to their moulding machines' cooling requirements, the company needed a more energy-efficient solution to leverage natural cooling and reduce energy bills. They wanted to find a solution that aligned with their preference for long-term rental agreements, avoiding large upfront capital expenditures.

The solution

ICS Cool Energy proposed a free cooling system as part of a flexible, subscription-based FLEX membership. This included a complete temperature control package.

Free cooling allows businesses to recover up to 80% of their process cooling energy costs by using lower ambient temperatures to cool their processes, reducing the reliance on mechanical cooling from the chiller. For this manufacturer, ICS Cool Energy installed a 45 kW i-Chiller and a dry air cooler, so the system could automatically switch to free cooling when the external temperatures were low enough, reducing energy usage.

The FLEX membership includes preventive and 24/7 emergency support, replacements and upgrades. It also provides the flexibility to exchange and upgrade the equipment as the business's requirements change or technology advances.

The result

Thanks to the FLEX membership and the new free cooling system, the manufacturer can now operate a highly efficient cooling setup that reduces energy consumption and environmental impact.

Choosing this flexible temperature control hire solution meant the manufacturer also mitigated the risks associated with owning equipment. This ensured uninterrupted operations while keeping costs predictable.