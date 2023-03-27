European Commission looks to bolster sustainability and transparency with ‘Green Claims directive’

The European Commission is looking to further bolster European Union (EU) environmental policy by introducing the ‘Green Claims directive’. The directive aims to clear the EU market of unreliable and confusing marketing that could mislead consumers around the recyclability and sustainability of products. This is on the back of key, EU consumer data which indicated 71% of those surveyed where confident of shopping online, 63% said that were confident buying online in their home country, up 6 percentage points from 2014, while 43% indicated that they were confident buying online from another EU country, up 7 percentage points from 2014. This is all while 67% of those surveyed of consumers said they bought products that are better for the environment even if they cost more.

× Expand European Commission introduces new proposals

Key Highlights

New legislation called the 'Green Claims directive' is looking to create a more honest market for those wishing to purchase sustainable products.

Policy includes restricting the use of any products ratings system that is not in line with EU regulation, transparency around how sustainability labels are formulated, according to proposals this includes: ‘subject to third party verification.'

Third party verification is voluntary as it could have the potential to be costly to small businesses. However, the EU commission is proposing exemptions and help from member states.

With member states using the Green Claims directive as a standard template there is a belief that this will remove confusion legally and create a more transparent system.

This shift in consumer patterns and behaviour makes it vital for the EU to keep on top of information out there in relation to the environmental effect of a product, this is where the Green Directive comes into play.

What does the directive involve and how will businesses be affected?

The policy sets out common rules for the companies operating inside the European union to follow to avoid misleading marketing, this includes restricting the use of any products ratings system that is not in line with EU regulation, transparency around how sustainability labels are formulated, according to proposals this includes: ‘subject to third party verification to be delivered prior to the claim being used in commercial communications.’ The commission claims that this would alleviate many false claims and lead to a more truthful nature of the product. However, the commission does also acknowledge that for businesses a third-party verification process maybe a relatively costly process and while this should not have an effect on large businesses the commission makes it could have an impact on smaller businesses, in an attempt to combat this, the commission is introducing exemptions for ‘microenterprises (fewer than 10 employees and annual turnover does not exceed EUR 2 million)’.

The commission’s proposals also include plans for member states to aid small and medium size businesses backing up ‘green claims’. It is also important to note that making a claim is completely voluntary for a business but could be seen as a way to legitimise a product.

Expected impact of the Green Claims Directive

According to the commission’s proposals, the EU expects the Green Claims directive to ‘contribute to improving the reliability of the information provided to consumers’ this gives consumers a greater scope to make more informed decisions, with this the commission hopes that ‘With certain consumers purchasing products that will be truly better for the environment, it is estimated that the impacts on the environment will be highly positive.’

The commission also expects the directive to create a more ‘harmonious’ cross-border approach to sustainability and sustainability claims, with member states using the Green Claims directive as a standard template there is a belief that this will remove confusion legally and create a more transparent system across the continent.

Outside opinion

The European Environmental Bureau (EEB) gave a relatively mixed review to the policy announcement, praising its commitment to increasing transparency. However, the Bureau were critical about the legislation not banning false net zero claims: ‘The EEB regrets the lack of a clear ban on carbon neutral claims and on the use of green claims on products that contain hazardous chemicals.’