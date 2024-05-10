Aduro selected to present at Chemelot Circular Hub Event in the Netherlands

Key Highlights:

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc., a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, announced its participation in the upcoming Chemelot Circular Hub event on May 15, 2024, at the Brightlands Chemelot Campus in Geleen, Netherlands.

The Chemelot Circular Hub (CCH) is an example of industrial collaboration and innovation in sustainable chemistry. Located in the Limburg region, it encompasses the Brightlands Chemelot Campus, the Chemelot Industrial Park, and Brightsite. These entities work synergistically to transform the chemical industry towards greater sustainability and efficiency.

Strategically positioned in the Netherlands, CCH aims to become a European leader in circular chemistry by 2030 and climate-neutral by 2050. It fosters innovation and economic growth by bringing together a broad alliance of companies, governments, and research institutes to develop sustainable solutions for the future. As Europe's most ambitious chemical complex, CCH serves as a role model with its comprehensive plan to become the most sustainable chemical site in Europe.

The Canadian Trade Commission Service has organised a delegation of key figures in government, institutional bodies, regional authorities, and companies active in sustainability, hydrogen, and circular economy solutions to attend the World Hydrogen Summit 2024. As part of the program, the delegation will attend company presentations from a select group and tour the facilities of the Chemelot Industrial Park.

Out of 130 companies located at the Brightlands Campus, Aduro is one of four companies invited to present to the delegation. Eric Appelman will present Aduro’s chemical recycling technology to this influential audience, highlighting its potential to contribute to global sustainability goals.

“At Aduro, we are honoured to have our technology recognised among the many outstanding initiatives happening at Chemelot,” said Eric Appelman. “An innovative part of our process for recycling plastic waste utilises biomass or components of waste plastics to stabilise the product which in effect is similar to hydrotreatment using molecular hydrogen. This method not only achieves the required product quality but does so in an affordable and fully circular manner, demonstrating the potential for sustainable chemical recycling.”

Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro, commented: “Our participation in this event and Aduro’s selection from the impressive list of innovative companies in the CCH ecosystem is a great source of pride. This opportunity is not just about showcasing our technology, but also reinforces our commitment to the European market and key stakeholders in the region, in line with the interest of the delegation members.

"The establishment of our European subsidiary and the collaboration with Brightlands Chemelot Campus are important elements of our global strategy and we look forward to fostering further collaborations and driving innovation in chemical recycling.”