Agilyx acquires 44% of GreenDot Global

Agilyx ASA (Agilyx) is acquiring a 44% stake in GreenDot Global S.à r.l. (GreenDot). The move will strengthen the company’s presence in the European market, helping to create a global platform for sourcing and supplying feedstock for the advanced recycling industry.

“We are thrilled to expand Agilyx´s reach into Europe as we build a global platform to supply feedstock to the plastic recycling industry,” said Ranjeet Bhatia, CEO of Agilyx. “GreenDot is the recognised industry leader in Europe, has tremendous momentum in the fast-developing advanced recycling market, and is a great complement to Agilyx’s existing activities. We´re looking forward to working closely with GreenDot´s talented management and world-class shareholders on this transformative opportunity.”

Laurent Auguste, CEO of GreenDot, added, “We very much welcome Agilyx as a new GreenDot shareholder. Agilyx’s investment and the business synergies we will develop between two market leaders across the Atlantic will strengthen our ability to act as a preferred partner of brands and actors in the plastic packaging value chain. The new capital injection will support expansion of facilities in Germany, Austria, and Italy and is additional evidence of GreenDot’s commitment to scaling the circular economy of plastic in Europe.”

About GreenDot

GreenDot is a circular plastic recycling platform and is the third-largest recycling company in Germany. The company, licensed across 29 countries, is one of the most recognised recycling brands in Europe. GreenDot processes over one million tons of packaging waste annually, including more than 400,000 tons of plastic. The company is expanding its advanced recycling feedstock supply capabilities by investing in sorting facilities in Austria and Italy.