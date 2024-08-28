AIMPLAS drives circular economy with 74% reduced carbon footprint

Key Highlights:

For the fifth consecutive year, the AIMPLAS - Plastics Technology Centre presented its sustainability report in which it takes stock of its activity in 2023 in accordance with GRI standards.

The report highlights the fact that the Centre’s activity of supporting companies adapting to the circular economy model had an impact of 317 million euros, as well as its renewed commitment to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact and the SDGs.

The Centre has also been listed in the Registry of Socially Responsible Valencian Organizations.

The activity of AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, generated a social impact of 686 million euros in 2023. This figure is the result of calculating the Centre’s social return on investment (SROI) by a specialised organisation, as reflected in its fifth sustainability report, in which the Centre takes stock of its activity in the previous year in terms of environmental, social and ESG good governance criteria.

The document, prepared in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, highlights the main milestones in 2023 linked to sustainability and renewal of its commitment to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact and the SDGs. The impact of AIMPLAS’ activity aligned with the SDGs was calculated at 448 million euros, while its activity involving the circular economy and support for companies adapting to this production model generated an impact of 317 million euros.

Strategic and sustainability plan

Income and results obtained last year increased by 11%. To maintain this sustained sustainable growth, AIMPLAS is working on a strategic plan until 2030 with input from all its stakeholders that will allow it to follow the same path.

In conjunction with this growth and to continue responding to growing demand from companies seeking innovative solutions that support the circular economy, a new building was constructed in 2023 to house pilot plant facilities and laboratories for 3D printing, mechanochemistry and the synthesis of polymers and additives.

Last year, AIMPLAS also worked on the development of a sustainability master plan based on the three ESG pillars (environmental, social and governance issues), which is aligned with the SDGs and criteria that enabled the Centre to be registered as a Socially Responsible Valencian Organization.

In keeping with environmental sustainability, the report highlights another milestone: receipt of the “Calculo y Reduzco” (Calculate and Reduce) seal from the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO). AIMPLAS’ goal by 2025 is to reduce CO 2 emissions by 20% compared to 2022. Since 2020, the Centre’s carbon footprint was reduced by 96%: from 384 tonnes of CO 2 in 2020 to around 14 tonnes in 2023. A 74% reduction was recorded in 2023.

Another notable 2023 milestone was AIMPLAS’ revalidation of its EFQM 500+ certification, which guarantees its excellence in management.

Social impact

AIMPLAS’ impact on the industrial community is also materialised in the benefits received by its member companies. A total of 840 companies benefited in 2023 from discounts on services, projects, training and conferences, as well as some free services such as consultations on legislation, which saved them more than 820,000 euros.

On a social level, AIMPLAS is still committed to attracting talent, defending equality and protecting the health of its workforce, although it also carries out many different social actions and promotes volunteering among its staff.

For example, last year, it continued to work on its IV Equality Plan. During the Plan’s first year, 49 people joined the company, 24 of whom were women, which represented 49% of new recruits. There is currently no gender pay gap at AIMPLAS. In addition, the Diversity Foundation recognised AIMPLAS for its contribution and commitment to gender equality, and cultural and generational diversity. Moreover, for the second time, the Centre was listed as a Great Place to Work in Spain in the 101-250 employee category.

Finally, it is worth highlighting the strong social commitment that AIMPLAS has with several of the foundations and organisations with which it works for the welfare of people and the environment. For example, in 2023, it collaborated with the NGO Oceánidas and its Network of Coast Guards initiative through a volunteering action on 4 June that allowed AIMPLAS staff and family members to help clean seabeds and beaches. A total of 4,804 kg of marine litter was collected through the initiative in all of Spain.