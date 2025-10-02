Alterra has been selected to lead a feasibility and feedstock study for Viva Energy Australia and Cleanaway Waste Management. The study will focus on transforming hard-to-recycle soft plastics into circular feedstock in Australia. Additionally, the project will assess the integration of Alterra’s proprietary liquefaction technology in Viva Energy’s Geelong Refinery to produce plastic pyrolysis oil (PPO).

Alterra to lead feasibility and feedstock study

Alterra’s study will also feature a techno-economic analysis, supporting the development of a full-scale facility.

“We’re honoured to support this pivotal initiative,” said Valerio Coppini, Chief Commercial Officer of Alterra. “The successful trial with Viva Energy demonstrated our technology’s potential, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to enable real progress toward plastics circularity in Australia.”

With nearly 20,000 hours of continuous operation and almost 150,000 barrels of circular oil delivered to global customers, Alterra’s industrial plant boasts a 90%+ uptime and 70%+ feedstock-to-oil conversion. This track record is powering the company’s feasibility study.

Earlier this year, Viva Energy successfully processed Alterra’s PPO at scale, proving its compatibility with existing infrastructure. This reinforces its potential to enable real circular solutions for post-consumer plastics.