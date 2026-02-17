Amcor joins city-scale packaging reuse project in Ottawa

Amcor has announced its participation in a ground-breaking city-scale packaging reuse project in Ottawa, Canada. The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), in collaboration with Reposit as well as retailers, brands, and solution providers, has unveiled The Reuse City Canada Project. The city-scale initiative in Ottawa hopes to allow consumers to buy, return, and reuse everyday products across various retailers and brands.

The project is set to launch in Q3 of 2026 and will test how reuse systems can operate at the city scale while also being practical for consumers, viable for businesses, and able to generate credible learnings. If the project can complete these tasks, it could be replicated in other cities and markets.

Participating retailers and brands include:

Loblaw.

L’Oréal.

P&G.

Shoppers Drug Mart.

Superstore.

Unilever.

Walmart Canada.

Your Independent Grocer.

The project is supported by partner solution providers, including Amcor and Avery Dennison, as well as Canadian circular economy partners Circulr and IBM. Reposit is responsible for system design, build, and day-to-day operations, aiding participating retailers and brands.

Consumers can purchase select everyday products, like personal care and home care items, in durable, reusable packaging at participating stores, supported by a small refundable deposit. Once used, consumers return empty packaging to designated in-store return points, which are then collected, professionally cleaned, and placed back into circulation for reuse.

“Amcor is proud to join this city-wide reusable packaging collaboration alongside major brands and retailers to test reuse systems at scale,” said Larissa Sakamoto, Corporate Sustainability Director of Amcor. “Partnerships like these will be key to unlocking meaningful progress and, ultimately, drive a circular economy for packaging.”

Cédric Dever, Director of The Consumer Goods Forum’s Plastic Waste Coalition of Action, added, “Changing our collective relationship with plastic requires collaboration and creative new approaches — and Ottawa is an exciting breakthrough in collective action. This project shows how retailers, brands and system enablers can align efforts to deliver reuse at the city scale. Through these kinds of partnerships, we can create credible evidence of what works and provide a scalable blueprint for other markets worldwide.”

“Transitioning from single-use to reuse requires more than good intentions — it demands collective action and systemic change across the entire value chain. The Reuse City Canada Project represents a large-scale collaboration between global brands, retailers and solution providers, working together to design the infrastructure and incentives that make reuse accessible for everyone. This is an important step toward building a circular system that works at scale — one where packaging keeps its value, resources stay in use, and waste becomes a thing of the past,” concluded Stuart Chidley, Founder and CEO of Reposit.