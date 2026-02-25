Amcor’s polypropylene cups are recognised as widely recyclable

Amcor has announced that its polypropylene (PP) beverage cups are now considered to be “widely recyclable” according to How2Recycle. The qualification follows new data showing over 60% of US households have access to PP recycling either through curbside or drop-off programs. Amcor’s PP cups now carry recognised recyclability labelling.

× Expand Amcor Amcor’s polypropylene cups become widely recyclable

“At Amcor, we believe all packaging can be circular and that packaging waste can be eliminated,” said Diane Marret, Senior Director of Sustainability for Amcor Rigid Packaging Solutions North America. “The ‘Widely Recyclable’ designation will help consumers understand how to recycle these cups and increase the supply of recyclable material for new packaging. This milestone represents years of collaboration across the value chain to strengthen recycling infrastructure, end markets and consumer guidance. It’s a community-by-community approach that can serve as a model for other packaging formats, too. We look forward to continuing our work with customers and other partners to expand circular solutions.”

Amcor’s PP clear and opaque cups are used by foodservice customers across the US. They provide visual branding and feature patented Bantam technology to reduce weight and improve rigidity. Multiple lidding options are also available, enabling a single-substrate package. Additionally, polypropylene party cups are also available to retail customers. These cups are recycle-ready, durable, and crack-resistant with improved grip.