Amcor publish its ‘Recycled Content, Real Impact’ consumer insight report

Amcor unveils its latest consumer insight report, ‘Recycled Content, Real Impact’. The report explores how shoppers perceive the use of post‑consumer recycled (PCR) content in packaging for supermarket products. 3,201 consumers were surveyed, with 32 in‑depth qualitative interviews conducted across six European countries.

The research found that 91% of European consumers are aware that some supermarket products' (like food, beverage, pet food, cleaning, and beauty products) packaging contains recycled plastic. This finding seems to have translated into action, with 76% of European grocery shoppers knowingly buying products utilising recycled material in their packaging. Additionally, 79% of European consumers believe using recycled plastic in product packaging is an effective way to reduce environmental impact.

“Consumers understand recycled material, and respond very positively to it,” said Sarah Neerkorn, Market Insights Manager at Amcor. “It’s clear how much consumers value third-party certification. Even though they may not understand what’s behind the certification, it gives them reassurance and adds to the credibility of the claim.”

Lucie Charbonnel, Sustainability Director at Amcor, added, “The European Union’s mandatory recycled plastic targets will come into play in 2030. While that may seem a way off, we strongly encourage brand owners to start integrating PCR into their packaging now. Beginning PCR use now, even if only for specific SKUs or geographies, will enable technical validation and help brands to set up traceability processes for certifications.”

“Also, brand-owners can take advantage of financial incentives available today in some countries that reward the use of PCR, either through reduced plastic tax or bonuses within Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes.”

The younger generation tends to trend more positively

Consumers in younger age groups have a positive view of recycled material being used in product packaging. 63% of European consumers say that the use of recycled content increases their trust in a brand.

In terms of consumers' perception of quality, 53% of consumers say the use of recycled plastic in packaging makes “no difference” to how they view the quality of the product. In fact, more than one in five (22%) say that using recycled plastic improves the quality of the packaging. Again, this is a belief particularly held by younger consumers, with 34% of 18 to 34-year-olds perceiving higher quality in packaging that contains recycled plastic.

The report found that positive attitudes were often linked to sustainability benefits. The most mentioned environmental benefits are as follows:

Reduced environmental cited most frequently (67%).

Resource conservation (53%).

Lower carbon footprint (43%).

Support for a circular economy (40%).

Consumers value packaging transparency

However, consumers were found to be wary of unfounded claims and seek verification. Nearly 79% of consumers want to see independent certification of recycled material on packaging, while 58% want packaging to display the percentage of recycled material used. Clear messaging and verifiable sustainability claims are essential to help consumers understand the environmental impact of product packaging across all FMCG sectors.