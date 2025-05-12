Are we doing enough? ALPLA answers

At PRS Europe, BP&R sits down with Dr Karl Hagspiel from ALPLA to discuss what a long-term strategy for PET recycling should look like, and what we need to achieve a circular economy.

× Expand ALPLA

[GD] What should a long-term strategy for PET recycling look like?

[KH] A long-term PET recycling strategy should prioritise increasing collection rates, advancing sorting technologies and enabling high-quality closed-loop recycling. Innovation in packaging design must support recyclability and a circular economy.

Recycling begins with collection. Without it, no progress is possible. Enhanced sorting, particularly through AI and image recognition, allows for more precise separation, enabling bottle-to-bottle recycling. Closed-loop systems depend on maintaining material quality throughout the process.

[GD] What is the key to achieving a circular economy, and how does ALPLA’s vision align with it?

[KH] The circular economy relies on efficient material reuse and recycling to minimise waste and resource extraction. ALPLA’s approach supports this by investing in sustainable packaging, innovative recycling technologies, and collaborations to close the loop.

A critical step is maintaining material quality. Currently, approximately only 4 in 10 bottles return to bottle production, while others end up in lower-value applications like textiles or tyres, which are difficult to recycle further. True sustainability requires keeping polymers at the highest level for as long as possible, avoiding unnecessary downcycling.

[GD] What are the biggest challenges to a circular economy, and how does ALPLA address them?

[KH] Key challenges include limited infrastructure, contamination in recycling streams and lack of standardisation. ALPLA tackles these by promoting design-for-recyclability, investing in technology and improving sorting and collection systems with partners.

Many packaging designs still hinder recycling due to multilayer materials or excessive additives. Standardising design-for-recycling rules, currently being developed by the EU via CEN, will help overcome this. Recycling technologies and their outputs also need harmonisation.

Fundamentally, waste must be given value and turning it into secondary raw material encourages responsible handling. Deposit return systems and the use of monomaterials are effective strategies. Additionally, reconsidering shelf-life requirements can reduce barriers in packaging, improving recyclability.

[GD] What trends are shaping the future of the plastics industry, and which would you like to see?

[KH] Key trends include the growing use of recycled content, the development of biobased (drop-in) plastics and more sustainable production. Stronger international cooperation and harmonised recycling infrastructure are needed to support circular systems.

The EU should lift restrictions on cross-border movement of recyclable materials between EU countries to support centralised, high-tech recycling facilities. Full recycling is unlikely globally. Losses are inevitable, as with paper, glass or aluminium. So, some virgin material will always be needed.

European cooperation, backed by a consistent legal framework, is vital. Secondary raw materials should move freely within the EU without excessive paperwork, and waste classification must be harmonised across member states.

Flagship recycling centres should be built at the European level to ensure efficiency and sufficient input. Imports of recyclates from outside the EU must also meet EU legal standards and there should be no loopholes.

[GD] Are we on the right path to sustainability?

[KH] We’ve made progress, but much remains to be done. ALPLA is committed to continuous innovation and collaboration to advance a circular economy in plastics.

The Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) is a crucial step, with mandatory recycled content pushing producers to prioritise recyclability. Eco-modulation will offer financial incentives for using recyclable packaging.

However, in a market-driven economy, virgin material remains cheaper than recyclate. Without robust legislation like the PPWR, there is still a temptation to choose virgin over recycled plastic. To change this, a level playing field is needed ensuring real recyclates can compete with virgin plastics and blocking misleading or non-compliant imports into the EU.