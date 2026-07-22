Avery Dennison's AD CleanFlake RFID tags secure RecyClass Technology Approval in Europe

Avery Dennison announces its AD CleanFlake RFID tags have secured RecyClass Technology Approval in Europe. This achievement builds on the portfolio’s existing Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) Design Recognition in North America, making the company the first manufacturer to offer an RFID solution recognised by both major regional bodies for compatibility with mechanical PET recycling streams.

× Expand Avery Dennison Avery Dennison announces its AD CleanFlake RFID tags secure RecyClass Technology Approval in Europe

Avery Dennison’s AD CleanFlake RFID solution is built on the company's proprietary CleanFlake adhesive technology paired with a patent-pending RFID inlay and label construction. This ensures that RFID tags are separated cleanly from rigid PET during the mechanical recycling process, avoiding adhesive and metal contamination, leaving the PET flakes suitable for reuse without sacrificing operational benefits.

96% of the top 50 CPG brands have recyclability and waste management targets, increasing the pressure to find solutions that work within existing recycling infrastructure. This pressure is reinforced by the EU's Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), which requires brands to demonstrate recyclability at scale. RecyClass Technology Approval verifies that AD CleanFlake RFID products are technically optimised to fit into these evolving circular packaging workstreams.

“When APR recognised the AD CleanFlake RFID products, it validated that RFID and PET recyclability no longer have to be in conflict. We’re proud that RecyClass Technology Approval validates our RFID tag compatibility with the European PET bottles recycling stream,” said Pascale Wautelet, Vice President, Global R&D and Sustainability, Avery Dennison Materials Group. “Brands operating across North America and Europe now have a single, approved solution that works within both recycling infrastructures, without compromise.”

Paolo Glerean, Chairman, RecyClass, added, “The core purpose of RecyClass Technology Approval is to advance and recognise circular packaging technologies through science-based testing methodologies that evaluate recyclability. Given the stringent criteria applied, combined with Avery Dennison's clear commitment to advancing circularity on a global scale, this Approval serves as a testament that recyclable solutions are readily available on the market and, jointly, we can work towards achieving the upcoming legislative targets.”