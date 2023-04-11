Avery Dennison adhesive gains RecyClass approval

Following standardised testing procedures, Avery Dennison’s permanent adhesive is the first of its kind to receive a RecyClass Recyclability Approval. The laboratory findings show that this technology is compatible with the coloured high-density polyethylene (HDPE) recycling stream in Europe.

× Expand circular economy

The technology is a white pressure sensitive label applied on an HDPE bottle, composed of a facestock and a polyolefin-based hotmelt adhesive. Separate evaluations were carried out both on a PE-based (PE TOP WHITE CF3050) and a PP-based (PP CAVIATED TOP WHITE CF3050) facestock.

According to the independent testing carried out by the Institut für Kunststofftechnologie und -recycling (IKTR), following the RecyClass Recyclability Evaluation Protocols, the technology is compatible with the given recycling stream if the amount of adhesive represents 1% of the total packaging weight and that the facestock is either clear or white.

During the evaluation, RecyClass claims the recycled material generated through recycling was successfully tested in high-value application such as HDPE bottles with up to 50% concentration.

According to Recyclass, with this Approval the plastic industry will benefit from additional understanding on adhesives and decoration technologies, and more specifically how their functionality can be paired with recyclability – aspects which will become increasingly important as the transition toward a circular plastic future accelerates.