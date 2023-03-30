Avery Dennison teams up with the Carbon Trust to develop carbon footprinting tool

Avery Dennison Corporation says it is transitioning to a ‘bespoke’ carbon footprinting tool created in collaboration with the Carbon Trust. The company claims this is in line with its drive towards transparency and ‘continuous’ improvement in environmental impact measurement and reporting on its label products.

Avery Dennison says it has been seeking more accurate ways to measure improvements within its processing and sourcing decisions, the Carbon Trust footprinting tool includes the use of verified primary data from Avery Dennison’s operations to more accurately measure the impact of current and future label products.

Claudia Mariconda, Global Director Sustainability, Materials Group said: “As a company, we’ve monitored and assessed the sustainability of our products for the past ten years, and this is another important step forward in our goal of providing the most accurate information to our customers, By implementing the Carbon Trust footprinting tool, we facilitate further transparency and offer customers a more trustworthy assessment of our label products’ impacts.”

The Carbon Trust footprinting tool is intended to provide information on the greenhouse gas and water footprint of an expanding array of Avery Dennison’s label and packaging materials products globally including selected faces, liners, and adhesives. The footprint reports are in line with the reporting and verification methodology of GHG Protocol Product Standard, PAS2050 and ISO-14067.