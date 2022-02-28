Avient has announced the commercial availability of Complēt R long-fibre reinforced composites, which incorporate post-consumer recycled nylon 6 material reclaimed from end-of-life fishing nets.

× Expand Getty Images Avient launches long-fibre composites based on nylon reclaimed from fishing nets Fishing nets background

Eric Wollan, General Manager for Long Fiber Technologies at Avient, said: “We’re delighted to be introducing our first recycled-content long-fibre composite material in a planned larger portfolio based on recycled resin. Historically, it has been a challenge to source streams of recycled resins that are compatible with the pultrusion process used to manufacture long-fibre composites, but we’re committed to leading the industry by offering sustainable options even in our performance-critical materials.”

Creating a positive environmental impact by reducing ocean-bound plastic waste, Complēt R nylon 6 long-fibre composites can help OEMs meet their goals for using materials containing recycled content. Potential markets include those whose products involve structural applications often deployed in demanding environments. Examples include lightweight adventure gear for outdoor recreation, next-generation vehicles, and recycled-content office furnishings that contribute towards LEED certification for buildings.

Complēt R nylon 6 long-fibre composites provide stiffness, strength, and toughness performance on par with standard nylon 6 formulations using virgin resin, giving these materials the structural capability necessary to be used as an alternative to metals. Using these composites as a metal replacement also fosters significant weight reductions along with the time and cost savings benefits of single-step injection moulding.

Formulations are available globally in a standard black colour at typical weight percentages of long glass fibre, long carbon fibre, or hybrid combinations. Levels of post-consumer resin content vary within the offerings, which allows end products to meet different performance and sustainability requirements.