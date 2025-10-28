Biffa merges its UK PET recycling operations with Esterform

Biffa has announced that it has merged its UK PET recycling operations with PET pre-form and bottle manufacturer, Esterform. The move creates a leading UK circular plastics packaging business ahead of the launch of the UK’s Deposit Return Scheme in 2027. The scheme hopes to increase the amount of PET drink bottles available for recycling.

Biffa’s acquisition of Esterform follows its initial investment in the company in 2023. Esterform’s sites in West Yorkshire and Worcestershire take recycled PET pellets to make test tube-shaped pre-forms that are blow-moulded into bottles that can be used for drinks, food, personal care, and household products. In the future, Esterform and Biffa’s existing PET recycling operations, which will trade under the Esterpet brand, will be held as a “wholly owned” portfolio business within the Biffa Group, led by Esterform’s Founder, Mark Tyne, and his team.

The new investment will improve the business’s ability to provide an industry circular solution for food and drink manufacturers, with the aim of delivering high-quality, food-grade recycled PET and pre-form bottles and containers from materials collected for recycling in the UK.

“After making a successful initial investment in Esterform in 2023, we have now completed the acquisition to strengthen our capabilities in closed-loop PET recycling and packaging,” said Michael Topham, Chief Executive Officer at Biffa. “Combining Biffa’s PET recycling assets with Esterform’s manufacturing expertise and capabilities creates a sophisticated end-to-end circular PET packaging solutions provider ahead of the introduction of the UK’s Deposit Return Scheme.”

Tyne added, “This marks an exciting new chapter for Esterform. Becoming a wholly owned part of the Biffa Group allows us to accelerate our vision of delivering high-quality, circular PET packaging solutions for the UK market. With continued investment and support from Biffa, we’re well-positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging ahead of the Deposit Return Scheme, while maintaining the expertise and agility that our customers value.”