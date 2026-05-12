South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse District Councils have announced that they have awarded their joint waste collection and street cleansing contract to Biffa Waste Services. The councils’ existing shared contract with Biffa runs until June 2026, following a two-year extension in 2024. The long-standing partnership has resulted in both districts ranking in the top 10 of the English recycling tables for over a decade.

× Expand South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse District Councils Biffa Waste Services awarded waste collection and street cleansing contracts for South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse District Councils

The new contract, which starts this June, currently sees no major changes in how household waste is collected. However, following the publication of the Waste Resources and Street Cleansing Strategy, the councils are encouraging people to maximise the use of the products they purchase. Additionally, the councils are preparing for law changes with the national ‘Simpler Recycling’ scheme coming into effect in 2027.

The most significant proposed change involves a move to a new council-owned vehicle depot, as well as a new Dry Mixed Recycling transfer station contract. The councils’ joint contract with Biffa has run for 16 years in South Oxfordshire and 15 years in Vale of White Horse. A recent waste satisfaction survey found encouraging results for the councils’ household waste collections, demonstrating a high level of resident approval. 81% of respondents expressed satisfaction, or high satisfaction, with the overall quality of the service provided.

“Our waste partnership has been successful over the last 16 years – and I’m proud of the fact it has played a big role in setting us amongst the top recycling areas in the country, which is also thanks to the great effort made by our residents. I’d like to congratulate Biffa for coming out of the robust procurement process as the preferred contractor,” said Cllr Sue Cooper, South Oxfordshire District Council Cabinet Member for Environment. “We clearly need to have an eye on the future reorganisation of councils when making contract decisions, but a contract of this magnitude couldn’t be delayed, so it has a range of flexible options built into it, to reflect the potential future needs of a new council structure, whatever that may look like.”

Cllr Robert Clegg, Vale of White Horse Council Cabinet Member for Environmental Services and Waste, added, “Throughout our successful partnership with Biffa, we’ve been amongst the best recycling districts in England. I’m pleased we are in a position to continue this partnership by securing a new contract, which is flexible enough to accommodate any future needs following local government reorganisation, as well as updates to future government legislation. With the new contract secured and our Waste Strategy in place, I look forward to us achieving even greater results with our focus on reusing items and avoiding waste. I’d also like to reassure residents they can look forward to the same great service going forward – we have no plans at present to make any major changes, other than to encourage more waste reduction and reuse.”

“Biffa is very proud and honoured to continue our partnership with South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse District Councils, building on our shared commitment and successes in delivering reliable, sustainable, and innovative waste and street cleansing services,” concluded Steve Cole, Managing Director at Biffa Municipal. “We look forward to supporting the councils and their residents in preparation for changes in law over the next few years, working together to provide quality collection services and cleaner streets for residents and visitors alike.”

The councils’ new contract could run for 16 years (unless extended), with a minimum period of eight years and a break possible after four years, providing maximum flexibility.