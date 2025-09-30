Bio Capital partners Inverclyde Council to collect and process food waste

Bio Capital has been awarded a new contract by Inverclyde Council through the Scottish Excel Framework. The company will be collecting and processing food waste, with its Cumbernauld facility set to manage up to 1,600 tonnes of food waste annually. The Scottish Excel Framework is a collaborative procurement initiative helping the country’s local authorities and public sector organisations with sourcing goods and services both efficiently and sustainably.

Once the food waste has been collected, it is transported to the company’s transfer station in Linwood, where it will undergo pre-processing before being sent to Bio Capital’s Energen Biogas anaerobic digestion plant in Cumbernauld. It will then be transformed into renewable energy and nutrient-rich biofertiliser.

The Energen Biogas facility can annually process up to 120,000 tonnes of organic waste, helping with the division of material from landfill while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 74,000 tonnes of CO₂e per year. This transformed waste provides enough renewable energy to power almost 18,000 Scottish homes annually, while also producing over 100,000 tonnes of nutrient-rich biofertiliser each year.

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Inverclyde Council through the Scottish Excel Framework. By combining our operational expertise and shared commitment to sustainability, we’re able to deliver a reliable and efficient food waste solution,” said Tom Hall, Chief Commercial Officer at Bio Capital. “The proximity of our Linwood transfer station to our AD facility ensures minimal transport emissions and maximum efficiency, helping to turn local food waste into renewable energy and sustainable biofertiliser. It’s a great example of how collaboration can drive meaningful environmental impact and the circular economy.”

Councillor Michael McCormick, Inverclyde Council’s Convener of Environment and Regeneration, added, “This new partnership with Bio Capital is a win for our community and the environment. By turning food waste into clean energy and sustainable fertiliser, we’re not only reducing landfill and emissions — we’re helping build a greener Inverclyde. It’s a meaningful step forward that supports our local climate goals and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability in line with the council’s net zero strategy.”