Borealis’ Mechanical recycling subsidiary announces ISCC PLUS certification

Borealis has announced that its subsidiary Ecoplast Kunststoffrecycling GmbH, a polyolefin mechanical recycler based in Wildon, Austria, has received the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS).

ISCC PLUS is a global certification that covers the entire supply chain, from raw material to final product, with the aim of guaranteeing compliance with highest standards for ecological and social sustainability, greenhouse gas emissions savings, and traceability. According to the company, Ecoplast is the first polyolefin mechanical recycler in Austria to gain the certification. Ecoplast processes around 40,000 tonnes of post-consumer plastic waste from households and industrial consumers every year, turning them into LDPE and HDPE recyclates, primarily for the plastic film market. It now joins a number of Borealis’ European sites that have received the ISCC PLUS accreditation, including Porvoo (Finland), Schwechat (Austria), Kallo and Beringen (Belgium), Stenungsund (Sweden) and Burghausen (Germany). Borealis claims certification represents further progress towards the circular transformation of the plastics industry.

Chris McArdle, Borealis Vice President Circular Economy Solutions & New Business Development said: “The ISCC PLUS certification is a standard that is well-recognised by all stakeholders. With Ecoplast becoming one of the first ISCC PLUS-certified mechanical recyclers in Europe, complementing its already high safety and quality standards, we’re pleased to be able to stay ahead of our customers’ demands for high-performance, sustainability-assured circular solutions.”The company believes that the certification will also support Borealis to meet its own circular economy goals. Mechanical recycling as carried out at the Ecoplast site is a key component of the circular cascade model, which is intended to reflect Borealis’ integrated approach to closing the loop on plastic waste. By 2025, Borealis targets a six-fold increase in its share of circular products and solutions, or 600 kilotons. By 2030, the volume of circular products and solutions is set to reach 1.8 million tons globally.Lucrèce Foufopoulos, Borealis Executive Vice President of Polyolefins, Circular Economy Solutions and Innovation & Technology added: “Driving progress on plastics circularity is our number one priority. The certification of our asset park is yet another important step to reshape the plastics ecosystem and, jointly with our clients, reinvent essentials for sustainable living.”