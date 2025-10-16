Borealis’ new rPO compounding line in Beringen, Belgium, is now operational

Borealis’ new compounding line for recyclate-based polyolefins (rPO) in Beringen, Belgium, is now fully operational. This marks a significant step in the company’s goal of helping its customers meet their circularity and sustainability targets while maintaining high levels of performance and reliability.

Borealis' new rPO compounding line is now fully operational in Beringen, Belgium.

“This installation is more than just a technological milestone—it’s a clear commitment to our customers,” said Craig Arnold, Executive Vice President, Polyolefins, Base Chemicals and Circular Economy Solutions. “By expanding access to high-quality recyclate-based materials, we’re enabling our partners to accelerate their circular transformation. This approach is fully aligned with our strategic ambition to drive sustainable growth through innovation and collaboration.”

Utilising Borealis’ proprietary Borcycle M mechanical recycling technology, the line combines post-consumer and virgin polyolefins into rigid polypropylene (PP) and polyethene (PE) compounds. Said compounds meet the high standards required for applications in the mobility, consumer products, appliances, and energy sectors.

The Beringen facility is designed to process a variety of recyclate flakes, while also serving as a platform for collaboration, allowing customers to co-develop and test new solutions that could bring recycled plastics into high-value applications.