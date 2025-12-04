California violates foreign country laws regarding mixed paper/plastic waste imports

The Basel Action Network (BAN) and The Last Beach Cleanup, both waste watchdog groups, have published a Fact Briefing showing that California is exporting a large amount of plastic-contaminated paper waste to countries where the import of that waste is banned. Both U.S. export data and AirTag trackers show California’s plastic waste being exported in paper bales, often ending up dumped near paper mills in Asian countries or burned for fuel, which creates damaging pollution.

California is known for being the largest exporter of plastic and mixed paper waste to Asia and other countries that don’t have the capacity to recycle their own plastic waste. Mixed paper waste from US curb-side collection is known to have a 30% plastic contamination rate. The likes of China, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, and Taiwan have banned the import of mixed plastic/paper waste, with other Asian countries setting strict contamination levels of 2% or less.

In July, CalRecycle approved a company as an end market destination for California’s mixed paper/plastic waste. Said company only has factories in countries where mixed paper waste has been banned for many years.

“CalRecycle’s decision demonstrates a total disregard for the environment and health of those living in developing countries. California wants to claim the most environmentally progressive recycling rates in the country, but they are simply cleaning its own house by sweeping its plastic filth to Asia. Fortunately, California law does require consistency with the global Basel Convention,” said Jim Puckett, Founder of BAN. “We demand that the California government abide by its own rules and cease violating the laws of Asian countries.”

This discovery was made through the review of communications between CalRecycle and the Carton Council, which was received through a public records request.

Jan Dell, a Chemical Engineer and Founder of The Last Beach Cleanup, added, "As a State, California is still misleading its own citizens and the world when it comes to pretending to be able to recycle most of our plastic and contaminated paper wastes. CalRecycle must stop promoting diversion of California waste to foreign countries under the false pretence of recycling."

The watchdog groups suggested California take the following immediate actions:

CalRecycle should rescind the August 8, 2025, SB 343 Amendment that falsely declared that adding plastic and metal-containing cartons into mixed paper bales qualifies as “sortation” under California law. California waste companies and brokers must stop exports of Other Paper waste (HS4707.9) to China, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, and Taiwan. Shipping companies must not load California Other Paper waste (HS 4707.9) for export to Malaysia, Vietnam, or Taiwan.

“As the implementation of SB 54 and the regulations regarding Responsible End Markets are now being developed, it is critical that other countries’ waste ban and contamination limit laws be respected,” Puckett concluded.