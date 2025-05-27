Can upstream innovation be the key to the circular economy?

BP&R Editor Giulia Daniele speaks with speaks with Emily Amann, Director of Climate KIC's Entrepreneurship team, about how upstream innovation offers untapped economic potential and the lessons from the innovation clusters in Bengaluru and Nairobi.

[GD] What is upstream innovation, and what role does it play in the circular economy?

[EA] Upstream innovation refers to designing products and systems in a way that prevents waste from being created in the first place, rather than managing or treating waste after its generation. It focuses on minimising environmental impact early in the product lifecycle, starting from the design phase, so that products and processes are inherently more sustainable before they even reach consumers.

The circular economy offers a powerful framework to combat climate change and reduce emissions by shifting away from the traditional linear “take-make-dispose” model toward a regenerative, circular system. This is grounded in three key principles: designing out waste, keeping products and materials in circulation at the highest value for as long as possible and regenerating natural systems.

Upstream innovation is central to this approach. According to a European Parliamentary report, approximatively 80% of a product’s environmental impact is determined at the design stage. This means that by rethinking and innovating early, or at the “upstream” point, we can significantly reduce waste and environmental harm, rather than trying to fix these problems after the product’s use phase.

There has been some progress in the past few years, but the challenges remain. The Global Circularity Gap Report 2025 highlights a concerning decline in circularity, with only 6.9% of the 106 billion tonnes of materials used annually coming from recycled sources. This shows that while recycling is important, it cannot alone solve the problem. The real breakthrough lies in a systematic, upstream approach, rethinking how materials and products are designed, produced and consumed from the very beginning.

Many people assume that sustainability is costly, but they don’t realise that waste also has a cost. By designing out waste early, businesses can save money downstream: reducing disposal costs, raw material needs, and environmental risks. It is radical and ambitious, but also essential for creating a sustainable and circular economy.

[GD] Can you explain how you implemented the circular economy innovation clusters in Bengaluru and Nairobi based on upstream innovation?

[EA] We launched a programme three years ago to bring together businesses, start-ups, academia, citizens and governments to start collaborating around circular economy principles. Our innovation clusters strengthen climate innovation ecosystems by connecting different actors who typically work in isolation. These serve as a platform for collaboration, shared learning and joint innovation to build more circular and climate resilient economies.

During the first six months, we conducted a comprehensive baseline study to understand the existing local circular economy landscape and stakeholder activities related to waste management and prevention. We wanted to understand the state of local circularity and what the stakeholders were doing in terms of waste management and prevention. By mapping the ecosystem and identifying key players, we developed a tailored capacity-building approach, implemented in partnership with local organisations.

We discovered significant untapped potential and asked: how can we bring upstream circularity to Nairobi and Bengaluru to drive long-term, sustainable impact? We trained young professionals, leaders and start-up founders through incubators and accelerator programmes. These initiatives created opportunities for them to engage directly with public sector representatives, community based organisations and other key stakeholders such as waste picker organisations at stakeholder forum events. We believe fostering a mindset shift towards circularity is a form of innovation itself.

Additionally, we equipped participants with impact measurement tools to help track their environmental, social, and circular economy outcomes, reinforcing the importance of data-driven progress. In Nairobi and Bengaluru, waste pickers, who often operate as informal start-ups, play a vital role in the circular economy, due to the lack of public infrastructure and waste management from the public sector. But they’re often marginalised, lacking visibility, protections, and formal recognition. These ecosystems also suffer from limited access to capital and investments, primarily due to a lack of understanding and trust in circular economy business models. Investors often think circular start-ups are more risky than traditional linear ones.

This is why our approach starts with capacity-building, providing impact measurement tools, and supporting innovative circular solutions. But beyond that, we focus on changing mindsets and fostering trust by bridging gaps between all stakeholders, such as businesses, governments, communities, and investors, to create collaborative, resilient, and inclusive circular economies.

[GD] Why were these two locations chosen for the project?

[EA] Nairobi and Bengaluru were selected because both are experiencing rapid urbanisation, placing immense pressure on public services and waste management systems.