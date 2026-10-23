Collard Group is strengthening its presence across the south coast, having acquired a 40-acre Rookery Recycling Facility near Fareham. Located between Southampton and Portsmouth, close to Junction 9 of the M27, the move extends the company’s recycling and aggregates network, creating a new operational base.

× Expand Collard Group Collard Group expands south coast operations

The acquisition complements Collard’s existing Nursling facility near Southampton and allows the Group to offer more competitive aggregate deliveries and inert waste collections across Fareham, Gosport, Portsmouth, Havant, Chichester and Petersfield. Collard Group will now bring the site back into productive use, for the first time since 2020, with preparations underway to reconnect utilities and install a new weighbridge.

“The acquisition of Rookery Recycling Facility is an important step in the continued geographic expansion of Collard Group. Its location gives us a strategically important base between Southampton and Portsmouth and significantly strengthens our ability to serve customers across the South Coast,” said Robert Collard, Founder and CEO of Collard Group. “Alongside our existing operation at Nursling, Rookery will allow us to extend the reach of our aggregate and recycling services, improve efficiency and offer an even more competitive service to customers across the region.”