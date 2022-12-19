D&W Fine Pack create all recycled plastic packaging

D&W Fine Pack has announced the implementation of a multimillion-dollar investment in sustainability technology at its Fort Wayne, Indiana manufacturing facility, leading to the introduction of 100 percent recycled plastic packaging.

This new extrusion technology, slated to debut in January, 2023, is the largest of its kind in the US, according to the company and gives the business the capability to make food packaging products from 100% post-consumer recycled PET, incorporating a broader range of plastic flake and saving energy in manufacturing.

This process creates U.S food and drug administration (FDA) grade PET sheets from plastics that would have otherwise ended up in a landfill.

This technology has achieved a global scale of acceptance, with international certification from the European food safety authority. (EFSA)

Gary Rehwinkel, CEO and President of D&W Fine Pack said: "We are excited to expand our capability to run up to 100% recycled material, with flexibility between post-consumer and post-industrial waste PET that conforms with FDA requirement.,"

"The new infrastructure that we are implementing to support this initiative will allow us to streamline the process, become more efficient, and save energy. On average, the expectation is an energy savings of 29% versus conventional technology."