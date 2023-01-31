Digimarc expands plastic recycling trials into France

Digimarc Corporation, a company that targets recycling and sustainability has announced an expansion of the Digital Watermarks Initiative HolyGrail 2.0,building on semi-industrial trials. Stakeholders across the packaging value chain have selected France as the European pilot market for Digimarc Recycle. All operators in France have been invited to participate, the company claims that this marks an expansion in activities that were previously limited to HolyGrail 2.0 members.

Digimarc CEO Riley McCormack said: “As the semi-industrial trials clearly demonstrated last year, digital watermarking technology has the power to transform recycling. We could not be more thrilled to support our partners in France as they progress in their journey to achieving a more circular economy.”

The company claims that the HolyGrail 2.0 project produced results from European trials that showed that Digimarc’s technology achieved a 99% average detection rate across all tested categories of plastic packaging.

Digimarc claims that the effectiveness of Digimarc Recycle has also been validated in Canada with a 99% detection rate in a pilot with the Circular Plastics Taskforce (CPT). CPT aims to implement Digimarc Recycle in Canadian facilities in 2023 to enable the separation of flexibles by attributes, allowing the creation of new end-markets.

McCormack added: Momentum is building globally, Stakeholders – particularly consumers and governments – are no longer willing to accept inaction. With regulation like the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation in the EU on the horizon, Digimarc can support companies with the innovation they need to comply, demonstrate leadership, and foster a more sustainable future.”