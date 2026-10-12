EMV Capital plc, a deep tech and life sciences VC investment group, has acquired an industrial-scale chemical recycling plant for plastic waste in the Port of Rotterdam. The move was completed through its newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary, Winalot BV. The Pryme One plant achieved mechanical completion in 2023 after a development capital expenditure of over €50 million. After generating revenue from the sale of pyrolysis oil, operations ceased in March 2026 following issues with its existing reactor technology.

× Expand EMV Capital EMV Capital acquires chemical recycling plant for plastic waste

EMV Capital and DeepTech Recycling Limited (DTR), an existing EMV Capital portfolio company specialising in the chemical recycling of plastic waste, have decided to retrofit DTR’s already-manufactured proprietary fluidised bed reactor into the existing ‘balance of plant’ facility. Around £6 million is estimated to be required, with commercial operations potentially recommencing within 18 months, if the required funding is secured.

Winalot and DTR are set to negotiate commercial terms for the sale and installation of the reactor and related support services. This would provide DTR with its first full-scale commercial customer and potentially establish a demonstration and reference site for its technology. This represents a new Venture Build project for EMV Capital, combining an existing industrial asset, technology developed within its portfolio, specialist expertise and third-party capital.

The plant is expected to generate revenue and operating profit from the production and sale of recycled oil products for use as feedstock by the petrochemicals industry. Its location alongside several of Europe’s largest refineries and major chemicals producers provides access to an established market for its recycled oil products and proximity to potential feedstock suppliers.

“This is an exciting opportunity to acquire an industrial-scale plastics recycling facility at a significant discount to its construction cost and potentially bring it back into commercial operation using technology developed by an existing EMV Capital portfolio company,” said Dr Ilian Iliev, CEO of EMV Capital and Investor Director of Winalot. “It is a strong example of our pro-active portfolio management and Venture Build model in action, bringing together an attractive industrial asset, innovative technology, specialist expertise and third-party capital, while creating further potential upside for EMV Capital shareholders without a cash commitment from the PLC.”

Marvine Besong, CEO of DeepTech Recycling, added, “Deploying our proprietary technology at an existing industrial-scale facility could mark a significant milestone in the commercialisation of DeepTech Recycling’s feedstock recycling platform. Subject to agreement, the plant would offer commercial-scale validation of the technology and serve as a valuable reference site for prospective customers within Rotterdam’s industrial and petrochemical hub.”