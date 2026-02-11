Enva opens 124,000-square-foot fridge recycling facility at Goodman’s Crossways Commercial Park. The move will allow for 35,000 tonnes of e-waste (waste electrical and electronic equipment) to be processed annually. This increases Enva’s recycling capacity across London and the South-East.

With a predicted completion date later this year, it will be the largest facility of its type. Boasting 2MVA of power and 678 kWp of rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity, the facility will support the latest degassing, shredding, and recycling technologies. Over 98% of fridge components will be able to be recovered for reuse or transformed off-site into new manufacturing materials.

“This new facility demonstrates a continued commitment to delivering our long-term growth strategy,” said Barry Phillips, Managing Director at Enva. “By investing in the latest technology to safely and sustainably process end-of-life fridges, this facility will help us create significant environmental and commercial value for our customers and support a more resource-efficient and circular economy.”

George Glennie, Development Director at Goodman, added, “Whether customers are looking to expand their operations or drive efficiencies in their supply chains, Crossways Commercial Park provides high-quality, flexible space that can meet their needs over the long term. Set within a well-established logistics park, it also offers an attractive working environment with extensive landscaping and views across the River Thames and surrounding lakes. This new facility will enable Enva to significantly increase its operational capacity and, with sustainability at the heart of its business, invest in innovative, high-tech solutions to maximise resource recovery.”

Phase 2 at Crossways Commercial Park is under construction and aims to deliver 320,000 square feet of industrial and logistics space across three units. Additionally, the units are designed to achieve BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standards and A+ energy performance ratings.