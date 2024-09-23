EPRO’s four key mission areas for a circular economy

Key Highlights:

EPRO is driving the initiative on a global scale by expanding its reach to include additional supporters who share the vision of a circular plastics economy.

EPRO also plans to broaden its scope to address circularity in areas such as end-of-life vehicles, marine plastics, textiles, mattresses and furniture, reflecting the importance of plastics circularity across different sectors.

The mission will focus on creating a global network, providing updates on technical and legislative developments, promoting sustainable practices in industry forums and creating partnerships with like-minded organisations.

Following over twenty years of EPRO and its members promoting plastics circularity, the association is driving the initiative on a global scale.

"We are dedicated to transforming the plastics industry towards a truly circular model," said Mike Jefferson, EPRO's managing director. "Our focus is on bringing together international experts and stakeholders to create innovative solutions for sustainable plastic use and recycling."

EPRO's mission centres on four key areas:

Building a global network: A platform for sharing insights and best practices in plastics circularity. Keeping members informed: Providing updates on technical advancements and legislative developments. Advocating for circular economy principles: Promoting sustainable practices in industry forums and on international platforms. Creating partnerships: Collaborating with organisations that share a similar commitment.

Currently, EPRO's main expertise lies in packaging and agricultural plastics, with members being Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs), national plastic collection bodies and plastics circularity associations. The association is also expanding its reach to include additional supporters who may not fit into the three listed categories but share the vision of a circular plastics economy.

The association plans to broaden its scope to address circularity in areas such as end-of-life vehicles, marine plastics, textiles, mattresses and furniture, reflecting the importance of plastics circularity across different sectors.

In line with its objectives, EPRO has carried out a complete rebranding and launched a new website. The association has changed its name from the European Association of Plastics Recycling and Recovery Organisations to simply EPRO, along with the strapline: "Together for Plastics Circularity." This change reflects its growing membership beyond Europe into regions such as North America, South America, Africa and Australasia.