Exchange For Change confirms new DRS return point operator fees

Exchange For Change confirms the fees to be paid to return point operators as part of the Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) across England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, ahead of its launch in October 2027.

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“The confirmation of Return Handling Fees is another important milestone for businesses preparing for the introduction of the UK Deposit Return Scheme,” said Travis Way, Managing Director at EcoVend (part of Reconomy). “For retailers, having greater clarity on the financial framework now will help support investment decisions and operational planning ahead of the scheme's launch in 2027.”

The fees were set following industry consultation, and are as follows:

3p per container for manual return points.

5p per container for up to 225,000 in-scope items returned annually for automatic return points.

1.3p per container for volumes above the previous threshold for automatic return points.

Way continued, “It is encouraging to see a tiered approach that recognises the different realities facing retailers of varying sizes and return volumes. Reflecting the distinction between manual return points and reverse vending machine operators should help ensure the scheme remains practical and accessible across a diverse retail landscape. The commitment to review fees before launch and on an ongoing basis will also be important. As businesses gain experience of operating within the scheme, it is vital that the fee structure continues to reflect real-world costs and supports high levels of participation, helping to deliver the strong return rates needed to create a more circular economy.”