Exchange For Change confirms targeted support for retailers ahead of DRS launch

Exchange For Change confirms a targeted support package for retailers in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland ahead of the new Deposit Return Scheme (DRS), which launches in October 2027. The support retailers can expect ranges from £6,000 grants and exemption allowances, to help for small, independent retailers. This news follows the fee confirmation that is to be paid to return point operators.

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Exchange For Change has announced a variety of supportive measures that will be available to qualifying retailers in England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland to help ease the DRS transition, including:

Retailers in urban areas with a retail footprint of less than 100m² will be automatically exempt from operating a return point.

Retailers with a sales area between 100m² and 199m² in urban settings, and rural retailers with a sales area of less than 200m², can apply for a size-based exemption.

There will be exemption allowances based on the proximity, heritage or listed building restrictions, site access or lack of access to utilities.

£60m in grant funding will be available to help up to 10,000 small, independent retailers meet the cost of installing Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs).

Grants of £6,000 will be available for qualifying small, independent retailers in three annual payments of £2,000, which will be funded three months after the installation of an RVM.

EcoVend reacts to targeted support news

“With less than 18 months to go until the launch of the UK Deposit Return Scheme, Exchange For Change is clearly accelerating preparations and providing businesses with greater certainty on what the scheme will look like in practice,” said Travis Way, Managing Director at EcoVend (part of Reconomy). “The decision to extend exemption criteria and provide financial support for smaller retailers is a sensible decision. While many businesses are keen to play their part, the reality is that upfront costs, space constraints, and cash flow considerations can present genuine challenges, particularly for independent retailers. Grant funding will help reduce those barriers and ensure smaller businesses are not disproportionately disadvantaged by the regulations.”

Way continued, “The expanded exemptions will be welcomed by businesses where the operational and financial costs of hosting a return point may outweigh the benefits. However, for the scheme to deliver its full benefits, it is important that as many retailers as possible are able to participate. For those firms that do not qualify for an exemption but are concerned about space limitations, the market is already responding with innovative solutions. Compact reverse vending machines, such as EcoVend's 150X model, have been specifically designed for smaller retail environments and can fit through a standard doorway, helping retailers overcome one of the most commonly cited barriers to participation.”

“Ultimately, today's announcement is another sign that the UK’s DRS is quickly moving from policy design to practical delivery, and retailers should use this small window of time before launch to fully understand their options and prepare accordingly,” concluded Way.