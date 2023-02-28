Finalists Announced for Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2023

Shortlisted finalists in the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2023 were announced earlier today in a livestream event. The winners of the seven awards will be announced on 11 May, the second day of the Plastics Recycling Show Europe at the RAI Amsterdam, where all 47 finalists will be showcased.

Matt Barber, Global Events Director at PRSE organiser Crain Communications said: “Congratulations to all our finalists. The diversity of projects and products shortlisted today demonstrates the impressive progress we’ve seen in the circular and sustainable use of plastics in the six years since the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe were founded, the judges are going to have a hard task choosing our winners this year.”

Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe added: “These awards reflect the deepening collaboration we see throughout the whole plastics value chain including brand owners, packaging designers, raw material producers and equipment manufacturers, all of the shortlisted products and projects are made in Europe and every product contains a minimum of 50% recycled plastics.”

Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2023 Finalists:

Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product of the Year - plastic parts used in automotive and electrical products incorporating recycled material:

700 GreenZone MaxiSpace fridge freezer by Electrolux and Coolrec

Nescafé Dolce Gusto NEO N1 coffee machine by Néstle, Free The Sea and WIK Group

PlasticLoop - Audi Q8 e-tron seat belt buckle cover by LyondellBasell, AUDI AG and SynCycle

Visible Interior Trim Parts on Ford MCV (Ford Transit) and HCV (Ford Trucks) Vehicles by Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.Ş

Italian supercar Shuttle Tray by Next Design Innovation SRL

Building & Construction Product of the Year - interior and exterior construction products of all types:

CL-Recy Double Venti animal housing divider by Paneltim nv

ECO2CASE delivery case by Benvic, Next Pool & CJ Plast

Recycled nestable pallet by AION

Ridgidrain drainage pipe by Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation

Household & Leisure Product of the Year - covering all types of domestic and leisure goods with recycled content:

4-piece potato planter by Jelenia Plast Sp. z o.o.

Eco Meplen CX M12 for Bokashi Organko Essential airtight bin for organic waste fermentation by MEPOL S.R.L. and Plastika Skaza d.o.o.

Eco Meplen CX M12 for Organko Daily bin for organic waste collection by MEPOL S.R.L. and Plastika Skaza d.o.o

Gardena Eco Line garden tools by Husqvarna Group

HÅG Celi stackable chair by Flokk

Playmobil Wiltopia toy range by Coolrec Plastics

Plastic Packaging Product of the Year - judged on design innovation with recycled content and design for recycling:

Always Pads Day & Night sanitary pads packaging by Procter & Gamble Service GmbH

Closed Loop Recycled Paint Containers by Berry Global

Collation Stretch REC60 shrink film by HIPAC SPA

Container for fertilizer made of recycled plastics by PreZero Polymers GmbH, Kunststoff Recycling Grünstadt & Compo GmbH

Courier Envelope film postal packaging by Ela Wyrób Folii i Opakowań & Inpost

Duck Ecoline MTBC cleaning product bottle by SC Johnson

Eludril Pro 500ml mouthwash bottle by Bormioli Phrama & Pierre Fabre

Magnum Optimum 1210 CircuLine crate by Schoeller Allibert

The Corona 20-pocket beer bottle crate made from maritime plastics by Schoeller Allibert & Anheuser-Busch Inbev

Product Technology Innovation of the Year - improving recyclability of plastic products or incorporating recycled materials in product production:

GASTOP-Flex vapour barrier masterbatch by Ampacet

Recycling of monomaterial shoe by Arkema in partnership with ON Running

Avient Color Prediction Service by Avient Corporation

CESA NOX A4R - Additive for Recycling by Avient Corporation

Statera waste and scrap take-back programme by Mitsubishi Chemical Group - Advanced Materials Division

APC colorAdjust photospectrometer system by KraussMaffei Extrusion GmbH

Liquid State Polycondensation - P:REACT – Bottle-to-Bottle by Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH

recoSTAR PET art by Starlinger Recycling Technology

Recycling Machinery Innovation of the Year - increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of plastic recycling processes:

AMP Vortex AI-powered automation system for film removal and recovery by AMP Robotics

Inline White Filter Cleaning - hydrolysis based inline cleaning of large-area polymer filtration systems by BB Engineering GmbH

Two-stage process for more energy-efficient plastics recycling by ENGEL Austria GmbH

INTAREMA TVEplus DuaFil Compact double filtration machine for post-consumer recycling by EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen und Anlagen Ges.m.b.H.

Greyparrot AI waste analytics platform by Greyparrot

Recycling of electroplated sanitary parts by Hansgrohe SE & ImpulsTec GmbH

Plascompact CS2000 mechanical dryer by Plasmaq

Wear protection for WEIMA plastic shredders by WEIMA Maschinenbau GmbH

AirLift move for the separation of light & heavy fractions by Westeria GmbH

Plastics Recycling Ambassador of the Year - individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to European plastics recycling:

Amaya Rodríguez Sola, CEO and Cofounder, Gravity Wave

Manfred Hackl, CEO, EREMA Group GmbH

Nico Van de Walle, Product & Circular Economy Manager, Verstraete/MCC

Professor Edward Kosior, Founder & CEO, Nextek Limited

Raffi Schieir, Director, Bantam Materials Ltd.

Vítor Branco, Project Manager, Tampinhas Project

The expert judging panel for the Plastics Recycling Awards 2023 includes the three previous winners of the Ambassador Award: Mik Van Gaever, Chief Operating Officer of Fost Plus; Flor Peña Herron, Senior Sustainability & Circular Economy Manager EMEA at Avery Dennison and Kim Ragaert, Professor in Circular Plastics at Maastricht University. They are joined by Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE); Karen Laird, Editor of Sustainable Plastics and Rune Thoralfsson, Owner and Director Norfolier GreenTec AS.