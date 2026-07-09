The Flexible Plastic Fund (FPF) launches its next major initiative, FlexCircular. The initiative aims to accelerate the UK’s transition to a circular economy for flexible plastic packaging. Building on the momentum of the award-winning FPF FlexCollect project, this new initiative is about moving from collection towards recycling and full-system circularity. The project will report its findings at the end of the year.

× Expand Flexible Plastic Fund Flexible Plastic Fund launch its FlexCircular initiative

FPF Flex Circular is a collaborative effort with DEFRA, PackUK, Welsh Government and Zero Waste Scotland, and a specially commissioned project team comprising Suez, CEFLEX, WRAP and RECOUP. Comprehensive research will initially occur, determining the scale of investment required in the UK to recycle up to 400,000 tonnes of post-consumer flexible plastic packaging by 2030. There will be a focus on achieving circularity for food-contact packaging.

The project seeks to answer the following questions:

How much recycled flexible plastic might be needed by industry from 2030 onwards, and will supply meet demand?

What types of recycling facilities (mechanical, chemical, or future technologies) may be needed in the UK, and at what capacity?

What level of investment might be required to build this infrastructure?

What are the costs and risks of continuing with ‘business as usual’ (using virgin plastics) and what conditions (mix of policies and incentives) may help to align the value chain to support UK recycling infrastructure investment?

“We’re delighted to build on the success of the FPF FlexCollect project and continue to work alongside experts in the industry to take flexible plastics recycling to the next level,” said Gareth Morton, Discovery Manager at Ecosurety and FPF lead. “FPF FlexCircular is about turning the proof of collections into a real, investable circular system. By understanding what the UK needs in terms of investment, infrastructure and policy, we can maximise the opportunity to recycle flexible plastics at scale, creating benefits for industry, consumers, and the environment alike.”

FPF Spokesperson, Richard Akkermans, R&D Packaging Sustainability Manager, Europe for Mondelez International, added, “The FlexCircular project represents a pivotal moment for flexible packaging in the UK. We've proven that collection at scale is possible - the next opportunity is to close the loop by investing in the recycling infrastructure to match. For the Flexible Plastic Fund, achieving circularity for food-contact flexible plastics isn't just an ambition; it's a necessity. This research aims to provide the roadmap the value chain needs to invest in the UK with confidence and deliver positive environmental outcomes for the future.”