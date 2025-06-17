Global Impact Coalition unveils new initiative

The Global Impact Coalition is launching its new initiative that aims to engage consumer-facing companies as Value Chain Partners. Companies across the chemical value chain are facing rising pressure to meet climate, circularity and recyclability targets. To make progress, deeper collaboration between chemical producers and downstream consumer goods companies will be needed.

× Expand Global Impact Coalition Global Impact Coalition unveils Value Chain Partners initiative.

“Reducing what is known as scope 3 carbon emissions will require a deeper integration of business models and ultimately, greater collaboration along the material and product value chain,” said Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact Coalition. “We are putting out a strong call to action for global consumer goods companies to co-build the next generation of supplier-enabled solutions, along with the chemical industry.”

Consumer goods leaders are invited to join a structured engagement with chemical suppliers, from ideation to tangible projects, designed to co-develop commercially scalable projects with the aim of reducing emissions, increasing circularity, and enabling safer chemical use.

Lars Kissau, President at BASF and Member of the GIC Executive Committee, added, “Collaboration of chemical companies with downstream partners such as consumer goods companies is essential to scale sustainable products and build viable business cases. This is not about talk. It’s about co-creating real solutions with the companies that rely on the chemical industry in all their products.”

About the Value Chain Partner Initiative

The GIC operates as an action-oriented platform which guides members through a four-stage process: from shared problem definition and ideation to project development and spin-out.

Benefits of the Value Chain Partner Initiative: