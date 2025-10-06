The Global Impact Coalition (GIC) has launched its strategic research collaboration with scientists from ETH Zurich as well as five GIC member companies: BASF, Clariant, Covestro, LyondellBasell, and Suez. The project aims to explore synergies between traditional chemical processes and emerging technologies that work to convert waste into circular chemicals. There will also be a specific focus on the possible conversion of waste into chemicals in a more sustainable way.

× Expand Global Impact Coalition Global Impact Coalition launches research collaboration exploring waste into chemical conversion

Direct conversion can help to transform complex waste streams into valuable C2+ chemical compounds, like ethylene and propylene, through gasification. They are essential building blocks for products like contact-sensitive plastics, detergents, paints, and textiles. Additionally, users could see a reduction in emissions while receiving a cost-effective alternative to fossil-based feedstocks.

“Our collaboration with ETH Zurich scientists represents a significant step toward realising a circular and net-zero chemical industry,” said Charlie Tan, CEO of GIC. “By leveraging cutting-edge research and industry expertise, we aim to explore scalable solutions that address both environmental and economic challenges.”

Researchers at ETH Zurich will complete environmental and techno-economic assessments of the direct conversion process. The findings will help assess the viability of a proof-of-concept, while also identifying conditions for any future pilot-scale efforts.​ The collaboration will explore processing heterogeneous waste materials and integrating new feedstocks into existing chemical value chains.

“The chemical industry must shift from fossil-based inputs to renewable and circular carbon sources. Through our collaboration with GIC on Direct Conversion, we’re exploring how to transform waste into essential chemicals—an important step toward operating within planetary boundaries,” said Professor André Bardow, Chair of Energy and Process Systems Engineering at ETH Zurich.

Richard Haldimann, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer at Clariant and Chairman of the GIC Executive Committee, added, “This partnership shows how science and industry together can drive real progress toward a circular future. With direct conversion technology, we can turn everyday waste into valuable chemical ingredients, cutting down on fossil resources and closing the loop in chemical production.”