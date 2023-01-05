Goodyear announces the development of highly sustainable tyre

The Goodyear Company has unveiled a demonstration tyre comprised of 90% sustainable materials.

This demonstration tyre also tested to have lower rolling resistance when compared to the reference tyre, made with traditional materials. The company claims lower rolling resistance means this demonstration tire has the potential to offer better fuel savings and carbon footprint reduction.

In addition, after announcing the capability to demonstrate a 70% sustainable-material tyre in January 2022, Goodyear, working with its supply base, plans to sell a tyre with up to 70% sustainable-material content in 2023.

According to the company bringing a 90% sustainable-material tyre to market will require further collaboration with the company's supply base to identify the scale necessary for these innovative materials to produce that specific tire at high volumes.

Chris Helsel, senior vice president, Global Operations and Chief Technology Officer said: "We continue to make progress toward our goal of introducing the first 100% sustainable-material tyre in the industry by 2030.The past year was a pivotal one toward achieving this goal. We researched new technologies, identified opportunities for further collaboration and utilized our team's tenacity to not only demonstrate our capabilities to produce a 90% sustainable-material tyre, but to also produce a tyre with up to 70% sustainable-material content this year. Our team continues to showcase its innovation and commitment to building a better future."