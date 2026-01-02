Henkel Adhesive Technologies joins the Global Impact Coalition (GIC). The GIC aims to find new methods to cut emissions and close material loops across the chemical value chain. Henkel’s participation extends the Coalition’s ability to reach downstream by connecting raw-material innovation with industrial market and customer expertise.

× Expand Henkel Adhesive Technologies Henkel Adhesive Technologies joins the Global Impact Coalition

“At a time when the industry is redefining itself under the weight of climate commitments and cost pressure, collaboration is the only credible path forward,” said Charlie Tan, CEO of the Global Impact Coalition. “Henkel’s participation marks a turning point — connecting upstream innovation with downstream demand to make sustainability a source of competitive advantage, not a cost.”

The GIC was created to turn sustainability challenges into commercially viable solutions. With Henkel, the Coalition expands beyond producers to include major users of chemical products. Henkel can help transfer insights from industrial adhesives and coatings into broader circularity models to be used across sectors.

Whereas Henkel Adhesive Technologies will further strengthen and intensify its collaboration activities with chemical producers and recyclers by joining the GIC, to design scalable, cross-industry projects that reduce Scope 3 emissions, promote safer chemistry, and keep valuable materials in circulation. For example, the GIC’s Automotive Plastics Circularity project brings together leading polymer producers, recyclers, and OEMs to redesign how end-of-life vehicle plastics are recovered and reused.

“Circularity and decarbonisation are no longer just environmental imperatives,” concludes Tan. “They’re also economic enablers — and partnerships like this show how the industry can respond with both purpose and pragmatism.”