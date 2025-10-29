Holland Colours’ HolcoPET CircStab V101-15-32440 is recognised by APR

Holland Colours has announced that the HolcoPET CircStab V101-15-32440 (powered by Evercycle, a trademark of SI Group) solution has been recognised by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR). This formal recognition proves that the solution meets the highest criteria for recyclability according to the APR Design Guide.

HolcoPET CircStab V101-15-32440 stabilises PET during recycling, preventing yellowing while preserving brightness and viscosity. The liquid stabiliser was tested via PET-CG-01 up to a loading of 0.2 wt% and was evaluated using a stringent, industry-accepted criteria encompassing various design features affecting plastics recycling. This Critical Guidance recognition marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to deliver additive technologies enabling recyclability and circularity in plastics.

About the APR Design Recognition

The APR Design for Recyclability Recognition reassures users that a package or packaging component’s design is compatible with the North American recycling system. The process confirms it meets the highest criteria for recyclability according to the APR Design Guide.

“APR congratulates Holland Colours for taking action to improve the recyclability of packaging and taking the steps to receive APR Design Recognition,” said Steve Alexander, APR President & CEO.