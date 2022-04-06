Intertek launches assurance programme for converters using recycled plastic

Certification group Intertek has announced CircularAssure – a new programme of assurance, testing and certification services for plastics companies using recycled materials.

× Expand Shutterstock Waist up female factory worker write implement audit result of industrial machine while manager point finger to machinery. Manufacturing industry to produce car spare parts. Quality assurance (QA).

The announcement of the launch comes less than a week after the UK introduced the plastics packaging tax, which imposes a levy on companies not using at least 30% recycled material in their packaging.

CircularAssure comprises a programme of assurance, testing and certification services, which Intertek says can be applied across the recycled plastic value chain, from waste collectors and recycling companies to polymer producers and brands.

Key points:

Waste collectors and mechanical recycling companies can improve profitability of their recycled plastic product through insight-enabling testing to determine the quality of materials that have come from recycling.

Chemical recycling companies will be able to boost process efficiencies and understand the variability of materials through CircularAssure’s inline chemical analysis technology and quality control testing service.

Polymer producers will be able to assess how processable new recycled materials are through lab-scale processing and performance test programmes. Additionally, CircularAssure can help them to evaluate materials against safety and performance specifications for their intended use through regulatory-led analysis such as migration testing which is required to ensure food packaging compliance.

Brands will be able to demonstrate the levels of recycled content where the novel materials are used in products through recycled content certification.

Ross McCluskey, EVP Europe & Central Asia, Intertek, said: “With over 30 years of experience providing polymer industry support, we are delighted to launch CircularAssure, an innovative assurance programme for stakeholders within the plastics and polymers circular economy. It helps businesses to demonstrate their commitment to sustainability, whilst ensuring their products are safe, perform well and meet regulatory requirements.”