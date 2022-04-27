Lettuce re-use that: Burger King to launch re-usable packaging for burgers and sides

Fast food chain Burger King UK, in partnership with global re-use platform Loop, is set to trial a range of re-usable and returnable packaging restaurants in a bid to tackle single-use packaging.

New packaging will be offered for burgers, drinks, fries and other sides, and will function via a deposit scheme. The packaging will be available in five restaurants initially, with customer response guiding future roll-out plans.

The pilot launch has been created in partnership with global re-use platform, Loop, and will see the famous fast-food chain sell burgers in re-usable clamshell packaging.

The first five restaurants to offer the packaging will be based in Ipswich and Newmarket. The same initiative was announced in five restaurants in the US last month.

The chain has set itself a target of a 41% reduction in value chain emissions per restaurant by 2030, and 0% single-use plastic by 2025. The pilot will run from 26th April 2022 until 5th September 2022.

Customers will have the option to pay a £1.00 deposit for a re-usable cup or container instead of using throwaway packaging, helping reduce single-use packaging consumption.

When customers return the re-usable cup or container, they can do so by downloading the Loop app, scanning the barcode on either the cup or container and returning it into a Loop bin. Loop bins will be placed outside the restaurants where the trials are taking place, as well as in other locations found via the Loop app.

Customers who return their cups or containers will be refunded their deposit, with all returned cups or containers being cleaned using Loop’s cleaning system, scientifically designed to sanitise each item before reuse and then put back into the cycle.

Nicola Pierce from Burger King UK said: “We’re delighted to unveil a trial range of re-usable and returnable packaging for our restaurants. The launch of the new packaging from Burger King UK will include the first ever re-usable and returnable ‘clamshell’ for burgers and sides in the UK. We’re excited to see how the trial performs over the next five months and help us reach our goal of eliminating single-use plastic within our restaurants by 2025.”

Tom Szaky, Founder and CEO of TerraCycle and Loop said: “The partnership between Loop and Burger King® UK enables customers in selected UK restaurants a simple and convenient way to trial re-usable packaging when ordering their favourite burgers, sides and drinks. Consumer demand for more sustainable options is at an all-time high and the customer response to this exciting trial will be used to inform future plans for a long-term re-usable and returnable packaging scheme.”

