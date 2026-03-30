Levenseat Resource Management (LRM) announces its £8 million investment package along with key appointments to its Board of Directors. These moves strengthen the strategic positioning of the company for accelerated market development in the circular economy. Additionally, the company’s established position and commitment to a ‘zero waste to landfill’ corporate goal have been further demonstrated.

× Expand Levenseat Resource Management Levenseat Resource Management invests £8M to strengthen its positioning

The investment package has been provided by Levenseat Investments (LVS), a strategic investment vehicle led by Chris Walker. The package includes lending facilities and asset investment, including a £4 million working capital facility. Walker joins the LRM Board, alongside Financial and Turnaround Specialist Alan Frain.

“We are at the beginning of an exciting new era for Levenseat. This funding package not only secures our financial foundation but provides the necessary capital and, crucially, the additional industry expertise to develop our business to the next level,” said Angus Hamilton, CEO of Levenseat Resource Management. “With the business now firmly stabilised and back up to full operations, we are future-fit for an exciting new era of sustainable growth. We are particularly enthusiastic to strengthen and expand our valued relationships with both local authorities and commercial partners, as well as proactively seeking out new opportunities consistent with our mission of zero waste to landfill.”

Walker added, “Sustainability and the circular economy have been central to my professional life for the last three decades. This investment and financial backing will unlock significant opportunities for the future at Levenseat and further deepen a long-standing business relationship with Angus and his family. I am excited to be in a position to contribute to a business that is a true major player in the circular economy.”

About Levenseat Resource Management

LRM is a leading materials recovery and recycling facility that delivers sustainable waste management solutions, supporting the transition to a circular economy. With a team of 92 people, the company combines advanced technology and industry expertise to maximise material recovery.